Murder case dismissed in 2013 death of Destiny Pittman

Dec. 14—The case against a Kentucky man accused in the February 2013 shooting death of Destiny Pittman has officially been dismissed without prejudice.

Joey McCartney, 32, had been facing two counts of felony murder, robbery resulting in bodily injury, burglary resulting in bodily injury and conspiracy to commit burglary, all class A felonies, as well as a class B felony count of burglary, per online court records.

His jury trial was scheduled to occur earlier this month in Howard Superior Court 2.

In August, a jury acquitted McCartney's brother Jesse of six charges related to Pittman's death, including two felony counts of murder and four counts related to burglary.

After that acquittal, Howard County Deputy Prosecutor Thomas White Jr. told the Tribune the prosecution would have to "regroup" for the trial against Joey, though he did not indicate at the time there would be a continuation in his case.

According to the website lawrina.org, dismissal without prejudice means the Howard County Prosecutor's Office can still refile charges against Joey McCartney at a later date.

However, it's unclear at this time whether that will happen or if the office will now move forward to build a case around other individuals they believe could have been involved.

Joey McCartney's initial charges stem from a Feb. 7, 2013, incident that occurred inside Pittman's residence in the 800 block of James Drive.

Upon their arrival, per initial police reports, officers located Pittman, who had reportedly suffered a single gunshot wound to her torso.

A female roommate and her two children, along with Pittman's boyfriend, were all inside the home at the time of the shooting but were uninjured, court documents indicated.

Pittman's death had grown cold over the years, investigators noted, but then authorities were contacted in December 2022 by an individual who stated they were with Jesse the night Pittman was killed, though they were "scared" to come forward in the past due to an "alleged history" with Jesse.

That same witness also testified during Jesse's jury trial, telling the court that she reportedly rode with Jesse over to Pittman's house.

They were then allegedly met by Joey, and the two brothers reportedly entered Pittman's residence, per the witness.

A few seconds later, according to witness testimony, there was reportedly a "loud boom," followed by the brothers allegedly running out of the residence.

Authorities officially arrested the McCartney brothers in March 2023, more than 10 years after Pittman's death.