Murder case dismissed after Cincinnati police detective finds gun during jury selection

A murder trial in the 2019 killing of a teen who prosecutors say was struck by a stray bullet fell apart this week during jury selection after the lead detective found the suspected murder weapon — already in evidence.

For more than 2½ years, both prosecutors and attorneys for Delrico Peoples were proceeding as if they were going to trial without the gun that fired the bullet that killed 18-year-old Brandon Phoenix. Hamilton County Assistant Prosecutor Jeff Heile, in fact, told prospective jurors Monday that the murder weapon had never been found.

Brandon Phoenix graduated from North College Hill High School in May 2018.

But sometime Monday, according to prosecutors, the lead Cincinnati police detective found a gun believed to be the murder weapon as he was going through the evidence.

Cincinnati police have had the gun since 2019, but never had it thoroughly tested to see if it matched shell casings found in Peoples’ car or at the shooting scene.

In court Wednesday, Assistant Prosecutor Jeff Heile said a preliminary analysis shows the gun may be the same one that killed Phoenix as he waited for his bus at a Mount Airy bus stop. But more thorough testing through the crime lab is expected to take more than a month, Heile said.

Another man – someone who lived near Peoples on Bahama Terrace in Mount Airy – was arrested with the gun in October 2019, four months after the fatal shooting. Peoples already had been charged at that point and was in jail.

Heile asked Common Pleas Judge Melba Marsh to delay the trial for four to six weeks. But Marsh said that wasn’t fair to Peoples, 24, who is presumed innocent and had been waiting more than two years for his trial.

“I can’t justify holding him for a longer period of time, so the State of Ohio can do tests that take four to six weeks – that’s just not going to happen,” Marsh said.

Heile then dismissed murder and felonious assault charges against Peoples without prejudice, meaning prosecutors can refile them.

Peoples had faced those charges since about a month after Phoenix was killed in June 2019.

Story continues

According to court documents, Peoples admitted driving a car that day that was involved in a shootout with another vehicle. But Peoples said a person in his car's back seat was the one who fired the gunshots.

Peoples "had no knowledge of why his passenger began shooting, or the identity of his passenger,” the documents say.

Jury selection began Monday, but on Tuesday and again Wednesday prospective jurors were sent home.

A police spokeswoman referred questions to the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office. Amy Clausing, a prosecutor's office spokeswoman, said they have "an obligation to proceed with the best evidence possible."

Clausing said dismissal was the best available option, "given the fact that this defendant remains locked up on bond and knowing he's not going to be a public safety risk."

Peoples is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on unrelated charges. Last year, as he was awaiting trial in the murder case, he was charged with punching a deputy, breaking bones in the deputy’s face.

Peoples is charged with felonious assault in that incident. Bond in that case is set at $100,000.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Murder case dismissed after detective finds gun during jury selection