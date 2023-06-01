Murder case goes to grand jury

Jun. 1—A Calhoun County judge bound over to the grand jury the case of DeAngelo "Dee" Allen, an Anniston man who was killed last September.

Keither Snider and her son, Gavin Snider, were both charged with murder in connection with Allen's death in early May after an extensive investigation by the Anniston Police Department.

Circuit Court Judge Timothy Burgess presided over the preliminary hearing Thursday afternoon where he found enough probable cause to bind the case over to a grand jury.

Thirty-one-year-old Allen was last seen near the 1000 block of Old Coldwater Road around Sept. 21 of last year. Allen's family members reported him missing after several days of not hearing from him.

The victim's family was present at Thursday's court proceedings wearing pins on their shirts with photos of Allen, displaying the words #JusticeForDee.

No witness testimony was heard at the hearing, as both parties had an opportunity to present evidence at a prior Aniah's Law hearing. Burgess presided over that hearing as well, and stated to the court that that testimony was sufficient to find probable cause.

Gavin Snider's defense attorney Chase Arnold, standing in for Donald Murphy, made a motion to dismiss the murder charges on both clients. However, Burgess denied that motion.

The case had originally been assigned to Calhoun County District Court Judge Randy Moeller; however, Moeller recused himself from the case, according to court documents. Moeller has had a longstanding acquaintanceship with the victim's father, as the two went to high school together.

Because of Alabama's Aniah's Law, which states that violent offenders may be held without bond, Gavin Snider is being held at the Calhoun County Jail without bond, while his mother Keither has been jailed on a $350,000 bond.

