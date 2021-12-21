Murder case grows to 4 suspects

Dec. 21—GREENSBORO — Two more people, including a third High Point resident, have been charged with murder in a robbery-related shooting that happened Nov. 29 in western Greensboro.

Levan Laforrest Sanders, 38, of High Point and Timothy Lee Jones, 23, of Lumberton were arrested with the help of the High Point Police Department, the Greensboro Police Department announced Monday. Each is charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree kidnapping, and accessory after the fact.

They are charged in the shooting of Taha Abdalla Babeker, 54, of Greensboro, who was killed about 12:20 a.m. Nov. 29 in the 600 block of College Road, south of Friendly Avenue and in the Guilford College area. Babeker was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

Police have not released any details of Babeker's killing other than the charges against the four people who have been arrested.

Tyrik Terrell Griffin, 21, of High Point was arrested Dec. 3 and charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

A 17-year-old from High Point whose name was not released was arrested the following week and charged with first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree kidnapping, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Griffin, Jones and Sanders were being held at the Guilford County Jail with no bond allowed.