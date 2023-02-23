Murder case on hold over deputy shooting after judge told defendant is delusional

A judge Wednesday ordered a mental health examination for a man accused of murdering an Oklahoma County sheriff's deputy after being told the man has delusions there is a conspiracy to silence him.

Oklahoma County District Judge Amy Palumbo agreed there is doubt that Benjamin Plank is mentally competent.

Plank was charged with first-degree murder after Oklahoma County Sgt. Bobby Swartz was fatally shot during an eviction attempt Aug. 22.

Defense attorneys told the judge in a legal filing that Plank believes several members of his family are pedophiles and there is a conspiracy to silence him.

"Mr. Plank believes members of law enforcement were complicit in this conspiracy and working with his mother to kill or otherwise silence him," they wrote in the Feb. 10 filing. "He believes a search of his mother's cell phone will show the details of the conspiracy and exonerate him."

A Kansas psychologist hired by the attorneys already has concluded that Plank is unable to appreciate the nature of the charge against him and cannot rationally assist in his defense because of his delusions.

Psychologist Jarrod Steffan reported that Plank can attain competency with treatment.

Plank now will be examined by an expert from the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. Plank could be sent to a state mental facility in Vinita for treatment if the state expert also concludes he is incompetent.

All criminal proceedings against Plank were suspended.

Most defendants found to be incompetent are eventually prosecuted after treatment. Some never regain competency and remain in state care for the rest of their lives.

Plank, 35, also is accused in his criminal case of shooting at three other deputies during the incident in south Oklahoma City.

Deputy Mark Johns also was hit and almost died. "He came at me from a position that I wasn't expecting," Johns told reporters later.

After his arrest, Plank admitted to the shooting, police reported.

Attorneys have not raised an insanity defense yet.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Murder case over fatal shooting of OK County sheriff's deputy on hold