Murder case is Limestone's first criminal jury trial in a year
Mar. 17—ATHENS — The second of three defendants in a 2017 murder case is on trial this week in Limestone County's first criminal jury trial in a year, with COVID-19 safety precautions in place.
Kandes Lambert, 30, of Athens, is charged with felony murder and first-degree robbery, in connection with the fatal shooting of Brenton Gatlin, 27, on July 25, 2017, at her home on Horton Street in Athens. Limestone County Circuit Judge Chad Wise is presiding.
Lambert helped formulate a "plot" to bring Gatlin to her home to be robbed after she discovered that Gatlin had money from a tax refund and that he had bought drugs, Chief Deputy District Attorney Jim Ayers said in his opening statement Tuesday.
"(Gatlin) was murdered in the course of a robbery," Ayers said, and he was shot in the neck with a pistol.
The prosecutor said evidence to be presented at the trial will show that Gatlin, Lambert and the other two defendants were friends and would frequently hang out, use drugs and get high together.
One co-defendant, Marty Gene Stafford II, 32, of Athens, was convicted of felony murder in January 2020 and sentenced in August to life in prison with the possibility of parole by Wise. Stafford is now at Donaldson Correctional Facility in Jefferson County. The trial for another defendant, Terry Amerson, 26, identified as Lambert's boyfriend, is scheduled for April 12.
Evidence will show that Stafford and Amerson were "short of money and short of drugs," when the crime occurred, according to Ayers.
Although Stafford was identified as the shooter, Alabama law recognizes that if someone is an accomplice, "you're just as guilty as the one who pulled the trigger," Ayers said, calling Lambert a "mutual participant" in the plan.
Ayers said that Lambert sent a message to Amerson at about 7 p.m. on July 25, 2017, that she and Gatlin were on the way to her home, where Amerson and Stafford were, and then another message when they were about five minutes away.
Body camera footage from an Athens police officer at the home shows a sobbing Lambert telling police that an unknown intruder wearing a bandanna, black shirt and jeans and speaking with a deep voice yelled at and shot Gatlin.
Lambert gave a "false story" to law enforcement, providing cover for Stafford and allowing him to get away, Ayers said.
Ayers said that in a second interview with an Athens police investigator, Lambert admitted there was a plan to rob Gatlin and that she had brought him to her house, then Stafford tried to rob him and shot him in the process. There's no dispute there was a robbery planned, according to Ayers.
Lambert's attorney Lucas Beaty focused some of his opening statement on Stafford being the shooter.
Beaty said it has been almost four years since "a 27-year-old young man, father, husband, brother and son lost his life from a bullet that came out of Stafford's gun." After that, Lambert "renders what aid she can," he said.
As for Lambert's statements to police, Beaty said: "What would you expect a drug addict to tell law enforcement?"
Athens police officer Mickey Hart testified that when he went to Athens-Limestone Hospital, where Gatlin was taken, and retrieved his personal items, he found three $100 bills in Gatlin's socks.
Health protocols
Among the COVID-19 protocols being used during the trial, the 12 jurors and two alternate jurors are spaced apart across the jury box and the front three rows of the spectator seating.
Limestone County Circuit Court Clerk Brad Curnutt said a jury pool of 51 people reported to the Athens Senior Center on Monday and temperatures were checked there, and potential jurors wore masks and followed social distance protocols.
Jury selection took place at the center, then jurors reported to the Limestone County Courthouse on Tuesday, according to Curnutt. Masks and temperature checks are required for anyone entering the courthouse.
Limestone County courts on March 13, 2020, issued an order canceling non-emergency court proceedings, including jury trials, through May 1 of that year due to COVID-19, and the Alabama Supreme Court suspended all jury trials through Sept. 14.
