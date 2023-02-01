Murder case moves forward against St. Joseph man

Jan. 31—A St. Joseph teen facing a second-degree murder charge in a man's 2022 death appeared in court Tuesday morning.

Nicholas Minear Jr., 19, was at the Buchanan County Courthouse for a preliminary hearing. He is charged in the death of Larry McClain, 55, on Jan. 1, 2022, at 1101 Randolph St.

According to a probable cause statement, Minear, who also is charged with armed criminal action in the case, fired a weapon from a Honda Accord into the residence at about 2 a.m. that morning.

The family of McClain, who was fatally wounded by a gunshot to the neck, was in Associate Circuit Court Judge Rebecca Spencer's courtroom Tuesday.

Officers from the St. Joseph Police Department testified that there were 18 shell casings found outside the house and said 14 or 15 bullets hit the residence.

Police testified the house was fired upon twice that morning. The first time, no one was injured but the second resulted in McClain's death. Police testified the victim was shot once and was found on his back.

Spencer found probable cause to move the case forward, and Minear is set for an arraignment at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 27, in front of Circuit Court Judge Dan Kellogg. Bail is denied for Minear and he is being held at the Buchanan County Jail.

Also charged in the case is Brison Waggoner, 19, of St. Joseph, who is facing charges of unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. Waggoner also was in the Honda and fired a weapon from the vehicle on the night of McClain's death.

Waggoner also is being held without bail and is set for a trial at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11, in front of Circuit Court Judge Patrick Robb.

