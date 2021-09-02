Murder case now filed against suspect in baby's death

Sep. 1—GOSHEN — A Starke County man now faces a murder charge on top of a case already charging him in the death of a baby girl last month.

The murder charge against Justin Miller, 37, was filed in Starke County Monday, one week after he was charged in neighboring Marshall County with a Level 1 felony count of neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

Miller was arrested Aug. 16 as investigators sought him and 11-month-old Mercedes Lain during a multi-county search under an Indiana Silver Alert.

Miller was allegedly given care of Mercedes in Plymouth, acting as her babysitter, to give her parents a weekend respite. After he was arrested, he allegedly told investigators the girl had died at a house in Mishawaka, and that he'd disposed of the remains in a woods in Starke County. He then allegedly led investigators to the site, and the remains were recovered.

An autopsy determined Mercedes had died from blunt force injuries to her head.

While the neglect case remains underway in Marshall County Superior Court 1, the murder case was filed in Starke County Circuit Court.

Mercede's parents, Kenneth Lain of Plymouth and Tiffany Coburn of Plymouth, are each charged in Marshall County with Level 6 felony counts of neglect of a dependent related to the girl's disappearance.

