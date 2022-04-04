Murder case of Pete Douglas Hawkins dismissed without prejudice

Apr. 4—WELCH — A case involving the May 2020 shooting death of a McDowell County resident has been dismissed without prejudice in circuit court.

Pete Douglas Hawkins, 47, of War was arrested May 28, 2020 and charged with murder after his mother was found in their home with a bullet wound to her head.

The case began May 27, 2020 when officers with the War Police Department and McDowell County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a call about a shooting in War.

Patty Hawkins, 77, was found unresponsive. Deputy M.D. Shelton stated in his report that when he arrived at the Pappas Street home, he found Patty Hawkins "laying on the floor flat on her back with a gunshot wound to the head." Pete Hawkins lived at the home with his mother.

She was transported by ambulance to Welch Community Hospital where she later died.

Pete Hawkins appeared March 30 for a hearing before Circuit Court Judge Rudolph J. Murensky. During the hearing, the case was dismissed without prejudice, according to records at the McDowell County Circuit Clerk's Office.

When a case is dismissed without prejudice, it can be refiled at a later date.

The state wished to dismiss the pending indictment without prejudice due to insufficient evidence to prosecute at this time, according to court records.

Prosecuting Attorney Brittany Puckett and Assistant Prosecutor D.J. Morgan represented the state at Wednesday's hearing. Hawkins was represented by attorney R. Keith Flinchum.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

