Murder case postponed when suspect appears without attorney, authorities say

Apr. 6—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — The homicide case against Michael Cogdell, 18, of Pittsburgh, accused of killing a Johnstown man in January, was postponed on Wednesday to give him more time to find an attorney, authorities said.

Cogdell appeared before District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown, for the Jan. 23 killing of Marvin Price, 41.

The judge granted a continuance when Cogdell arrived without legal counsel. A new hearing date has not be scheduled.

According to Johnstown police detectives Mark Britton and Sgt. Cory Adams, Cogdell allegedly shot Price numerous times as Price sat in his vehicle in the 600 block of Park Avenue in the Moxham section of Johnstown.

An autopsy showed Price died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Adams said, on Wednesday, that detectives are still looking for a motive. He would not say how the two men knew each other.

Cogdell fled to Las Vegas, where he was captured by the U.S. Marshals Service on March 4 and returned to Cambria County.

Detectives said surveillance video from Jan. 23 reportedly shows Cogdell walking on Park Avenue when a vehicle driven by Price slows down as it passes him, then makes a U-turn and parks.

Cogdell is seen in the footage, approaching the vehicle and leaning into the front seat, then sprinting away.

Detectives said they recovered Cogdell's cellphone after it was taken from the scene by Price's wife, Lexus Capri Simms, 26.

Simms is awaiting trial for hindering apprehension/concealing or destroying evidence and tampering with evidence.

Surveillance video also shows Cogdell throwing his coat into a pile of bushes. Police later recovered the coat and found a firearm that was in the pocket, detectives allege.

Cogdell was charged with criminal homicide and two counts of aggravated assault.

He is being held without bond at Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg.