Murder case previously dropped by DA headed to district court

Feb. 24—CHEYENNE — The case of a Cheyenne woman charged with committing first-degree murder in August 2022 has been bound over to Laramie County District Court.

In a preliminary hearing in Laramie County Circuit Court on Thursday afternoon, Circuit Judge Antoinette Williams determined there was sufficient evidence to try Rocsand Bocanegra, 42, for planning to stab Jess Smith, 58, on Aug. 8, 2022.

No bond was set for Bocanegra. It is unclear at this time when the case will be heard in district court.

According to the probable cause affidavit and court testimony by Detective Abraham Maljian of the Laramie County Sheriff's Office, Bocanegra admitted to having killed Smith, claiming that the stabbing occurred in self-defense.

In the early hours of Aug. 8, Bocanegra and Smith were in a verbal dispute over money owed between them in the "living room area" of a house located in the 700 block of Mitchell Court. Though one resident of Mitchell Court saw the argument turn physical, seeing Smith "holding Bocanegra down by her shoulders," the resident stated that they did not witness the actual stabbing.

They did, however, see "blood coming from his neck" and Bocanegra holding a knife after the incident.

Bocanegra was originally arrested on Aug. 9, but the case was dropped after the Laramie County District Attorney's office refused to charge her. She was released late on Aug. 12 after having not been charged within 72 hours of her arrest.

A letter addressed to Detective Maljian, written by former District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove — currently facing the possibility of disbarment by the Wyoming Supreme Court — explained the reasoning behind declining the case.

"Your investigation established that Ms. Bocanegra told you that Mr. Smith was 'wailing' on her, hitting her with closed fists and 'giving me his all,' and trying to 'maul' her," the district attorney wrote. "The autopsy showed that Mr. Smith had injuries to his hands consistent with being in a physical fight. Your observations of Ms. Bocanegra were that she had injuries consistent with being physically assaulted.

Story continues

"Additionally, Ms. Bocanegra told you that she tried to push Mr. Smith off of her, that their encounter was 'scary,' and it 'shocked' her, and that she was defending herself. She even went so far as to say that she just 'wanted him to stop hitting me' as justification for using the knife."

Medical records obtained by the sheriff's office confirmed that Bocanegra did not have any serious injuries following the fight but did have multiple bruises on her face and head. There were also several areas of bruising on her legs and right hip.

Smith, in addition to the fatal wound, suffered at least seven smaller cuts on his left shoulder, arm and hand.

In the months following Bocanegra's release, Maljian obtained additional information from residents regarding the case.

On Sept. 6, Maljian received a handwritten statement from a resident who was present during the crime. Dated Aug. 8, the letter stated that this resident overheard Bocanegra say she "is going to stab him in the neck if he touches her or tries to touch her." This resident originally did not come forward due to having a warrant out for their arrest at the time of the stabbing.

In early November, a resident of a house on East Allison Road, where Bocanegra was staying the night before, overheard Bocanegra say she would "stab him in the neck if he does not pay her what she's owed."

This resident attested to hearing her say the name "Jessie" multiple times, the name most often used by residents of Mitchell Court.

Messages on Bocanegra's phone also indicate that she had "planned to assault (Smith) regarding the money she was owed."

Maljian said during testimony that all other residents who spoke to law enforcement provided information that contradicted Bocanegra's personal account of the incident.

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.