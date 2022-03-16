Murder cases, more to be heard in circuit court today

Mar. 16—Several high-profile cases will be addressed during Wednesday's circuit court hearings, including five cases of murder or attempted murder.

—Joseph Lee Benge, 42, of Tom Cat Trail in London, is charged with the double murder of his parents, Johnny and Mary Benge who were pastors of the Gospel Tabernacle Church of God, on Sept. 15, 2020. Benge is additionally charged with robbery and theft of his father's vehicle. He fled the scene but was captured the following day in western Kentucky and transported back to Laurel County to face charges. He is held under $500,000 cash bond.

—James Thomas Morgan Jr., 58, of Lovelace Subdivision in London, is charged with the Aug. 25, 2020 shooting death of his stepson, 31-year-old Matthew Tosh. Morgan allegedly shot Tosh during a verbal argument that became deadly.

—Robert Brandon Gray, 40, of Keavy, is charged with the Dec. 2020 shooting death of Jeremy Caldwell, who resided in Manchester. Also indicted and scheduled for court hearings on Wednesday are his co-defendants, Ashley Brooke Lewis, 31, of Four Oaks Road in East Bernstadt, and 30-year-old Freddy Wayne Scalf of Star Hill Road in East Bernstadt. Lewis and Scalf are charged with complicity to commit murder. The trio are accused of confronting Caldwell outside a store in East Bernstadt. The three fled the scene after the shooting. Gray was taken into custody two days later after barricading himself inside a residence off Rooks Road. Lewis was on the lam until Dec. 30, while Scalf was taken into custody on Jan. 9, 2021.

—Sheena Deanna Johnson, 38, of Maple Street in London, is charged with setting a mobile home on fire on July 5, 2021 with the intent to kill the occupant there. She is charged with arson, attempted murder, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and persistent felony offender.

—Stacy Obrian Savage, 44, of Blackwater Road in London, faces attempted murder charges for deliberately crashing his vehicle into a Laurel County Deputy's cruiser during a chase on May 25. He also faces three charges of wanton endangerment for ramming into vehicles in which three passengers could have been injured or killed.

—Jeffrey Paul Smith, 51, of Old Way Road in London, is charged with the July 22 shooting of Dustin Messer and Jennifer Smith. He is facing charges of attempted murder against Messer and first-degree assault against Smith, as well as three charges of wanton endangerment for discharging a firearm in the vicinity of three other people during that incident.

—James Herbert Brick, 61, of Cherokee, North Carolina, is also on Wednesday's docket, charged with kidnapping a 17-year-old North Carolina girl and transporting her to Ohio. Brick reportedly was an acquaintance of the victim's family and met the teen before leaving North Carolina and traveling to visit relatives in Ohio. When the relatives learned that the girl was a minor and had been reported missing, they insisted that Brick leave their home. He then headed along Interstate 75, where motorists recognized the girl was giving hand signals broadcast over TikTok that indicated distress. The motorists contacted 9-1-1, with Laurel Sheriff's officials responding and placing Brick under arrest. The female was held until family members from North Carolina could arrive to take her home. Brick was initially charged with unlawful imprisonment, but the charges were upgraded to kidnapping during his preliminary hearing in Laurel District Court. He was indicted on the charge of kidnapping by a Laurel grand jury in November 2021.