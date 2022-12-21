Murder casts pall on downtown Mesa

Dec. 21—The Dec. 6 slaying of a downtown shoe repair shop owner cast a pall on Mesa's downtown business district, but authorities and merchants stressed the killing was an isolated incident that indicated no ongoing threat.

Three days after the body of Jesus Fabian De La Rosa was found on the floor of Lamb's Shoe Repair around noon, Mesa Police announced the arrest of a 65-year-old man who apparently was staying at the Central Arizona Shelter Services in Central Phoenix on first degree murder, robbery charges and firearms charges.

Court papers filed by police stated that suspect Lynell Brosier often used the bathroom at the shop and that he had apparently stolen a gun from the victim during one of those visits.

He allegedly was in the store sometime late in the morning of Dec. 6 and shot Mr. De La Rose three times in the head before leaving with a second gun and the victim's cell phone.

Detectives used video recordings, the cell phone's data and a cane the suspect left in the store to track down Brosier at the Phoenix homeless shelter, according to arrest document, and found one of the victim's guns in his waistband.

"The tragic and devastating loss of Mr. Jesus Fabian de la Rosa was an isolated incident resulting from an argument," Vice Mayor Jenn Duff said, noting the victim and Brosier "knew each other and had a relationship dating back several years."

Praised Mesa detectives' "swift and thorough investigation that led to the suspect's arrest within 72 hours of the homicide," Duff stressed that police maintain "a visible and robust presence in downtown Mesa."

While adding police may increase that presence "as with any community where a violent crime occurs," Duff also noted that the city maintains "a proactive approach to addressing issues at homeless hotspots and will continue to respond to disturbances as they occur."

"Police will also be installing a new camera downtown as part of citywide efforts to increase community safety, planned before Mr. De La Rosa's homicide," Duff said, adding:

"I've been briefed by Mesa Police and can assure our residents that they are working diligently to get answers for the victim's family, build a case for successful prosecution and quell the fears of a rightfully concerned downtown community. I commend our police department for their unwavering commitment, dedication and sacrifice to protect us all."

Though it occurred at the height of the city's holiday promotion of downtown businesses, store owners last week dwelled on the loss of a man respected and loved by owners and customers alike.

Convenience store employee Adrian Hoffman got to know Mr. De La Rose since he started working downtown in February and recalled him as "a very happy go-lucky guy" who often bought hard-boiled eggs and protein shakes.

Hoffman said it was "heartbreaking" to see the ambulance drive away and police forensics members arrive on scene early afternoon Dec. 6.

"You don't realize how much of an impact somebody has," he said. "So it was definitely a big loss for the community."

Mesa Typewriter Exchange Owner Bill Wahl said Mr. De La Rosa was the "same old Fabian" when he last spoke with De La Rosa a little before 10:30 a.m. Dec. 6.

"Friendly and nice like he always was," Wahl said. "Just a fun guy to talk to."

Mesa Police said the victim made a police report on Dec. 1 about a stolen .380 caliber handgun.

The victim's family members told police he wore another gun in a holster to work the day of the killing, although police only found the empty holster tied to his waist.

Witnesses told officers a man wearing "unique clothing" had been in the area Dec. 6, and after viewing light rail surveillance video, officers saw a man getting off and on at the light rail station at Country Club Drive and Main Street before and after the approximate time of the murder.

Data from the stolen cell phone covered the same route traveled by the suspect in that video.

Police said in a statement that Mr. De La Rosa was "a pillar in our Mesa Community" and said detectives worked four days round-the-clock to solve the crime.

"It is apparent how much he meant to the community in the comments left by over 100 people on our social media platforms," Mesa Police said in a statement. "Our hope is that his family sees and reads the comments and knows how much he was loved by seemingly everyone."

Wahl, the Mesa Typewriter Exchange owner, said he became close friends with Mr. De La Rosa from their time as neighboring business owners.

Wahl recalled always seeing him walk past his shop on the way to the convenience store and said he would regularly stop in to joke with him about his tardiness.

"He would stop in and he'd give me a hard time if I was late for work," Wahl said, adding Mr. De La Rosa will "really be missed" not only as a business owner but as a friend.

"It's just a tragic loss for his family, for downtown, and for friends and family," Wahl said.

Wahl said he and other downtown business owners don't feel any more in danger and never considered unsheltered people in the area a problem.

"I don't feel — and I've never felt — at risk, or that this was like a bad neighborhood or anything like that," Wahl said.

In April, the Downtown Mesa Association hosted a town hall merchant meeting at the Mesa Police Department Community Room, where business owners spoke with officers and representatives from Community Bridges, Inc. about their encounters with people experiencing homelessness that included stories of feces on sidewalks, but nothing threatening.

Downtown Mesa Association President and Executive Director Nancy Horman said she and her staff will speak with other business owners in the area about any concerns that may linger.

"Since we increased our traffic down here — which has increased exponentially over the last six months — we've also increased the homelessness down here too," Hormann said in April.

But in an email on Dec. 12, Hormann said she's seen "very little people experiencing homelessness" downtown and that it was "too soon to tell you what the City will do as a response" but that they're "working on some things."

"We are scheduling meetings with the merchants to address some of their concerns," Hormann said.

De La Rosa's family members declined to comment but made themselves available so customers can retrieve products left at Lamb's Shoe Repair.