Murder charge in 2019 New Year’s Eve shooting in Harlem

The gunman wanted in a 2019 New Year’s Eve murder in Harlem has been busted, police said Friday.

Clifton Thomas, 27, was charged with murder and gun possession in the killing of Richard Hall, also 27.

Hall was at the New Ebony Hotel on W. 112th St. near Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd. when he got into an argument with Thomas and was shot, police said.

Hall, who was struck in the body, was rushed by medics to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s but could not be saved.

Police released video of the gunman leaving the building and the gunman was quickly identified, police said.

But Thomas left town at some point and wound up in Maine, where he served 18 months behind bars for assaulting his girlfriend, the NYPD said.

He was extradited to New York City on Wednesday, after his sentence was complete, police said. He was arraigned and ordered held without bail.

Thomas’ prior New York arrests include on for attempted murder in 2011 at the Wagner Houses in East Harlem. Records show he served six years after he was convicted of attempted assault and paroled in February 2019.

Hall, who lived near where he was shot, had 9 prior arrests, including for robbery, police said.