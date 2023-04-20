Murder charge adds details to Monday shooting that left teen dead in west Springfield

A probable cause statement filed in court Wednesday sheds more light on a fatal shooting that occurred Monday, but still does not identify the suspected shooter.

Police arrived at the intersection of Calhoun Street and Forest Avenue around 7 p.m. after witnesses heard shots fired. They discovered a vehicle with two occupants, one of whom, Lavelle Rose, 18, of East St. Louis, Illinois, was deceased.

The other person in the vehicle was taken to a local hospital.

Officers canvassed the neighborhood collecting surveillance and doorbell camera footage in an effort to identify suspects. Both footage and residents near the intersection identified a white truck. One witness went outside briefly to look at the truck, and once inside heard about ten gun shots.

The witness told police he looked outside after hearing the shots, and saw the passenger side door of the white truck close before the truck left the scene. He went to an SUV that was still on the scene and found a female victim screaming for help.

Another witness in the neighborhood told police he had seen a Black male wearing white jeans, a black sweatshirt and a mask covering part of his face, walking in the area. He said the man kept his hands in his sweatshirt and looked at the witness as he walked by.

"(The witness) stated that based on the look given by the male, (he) believed the male was suspicious and armed," the statement says.

The witness said he later heard gunfire and then saw the man at the intersection before he ran out of sight.

When police spoke to the surviving victim of the shooting, she said they were on the way to the store when a white truck blocked their path. She described a man in the same clothing get out of the truck and start shooting at the vehicle she was in. She said the man then got back in the truck before it drove off.

Using a license plate camera system, police identified the plate and eventually tracked it to Justin Bartels, 21, of St. Louis. Through further investigation with the help of St. Louis police, officers located Bartels in a different vehicle in Springfield on Tuesday afternoon.

When police spoke to Bartels at the police station, he said a man he had never met before forced him at gunpoint to drive to the intersection where the shooting occurred. However, a recorded phone call from the jail pointed to Bartels having more to do with the shooting, including him saying "I was just the driver."

Police then asked him to tell the truth, to which he said, "It ain't going to set me free ... I was still involved ... I am probably going to get at least five years," according to the statement.

Police spoke to someone close to Bartels who said he had told them of his involvement, but that he was not the shooter. Court documents don't provide any other indication of who the shooter might be.

Based on that information, prosecutors have charged Bartels with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action. Both the murder and assault charges carry maximum penalties of life in prison, which in Missouri equals 30 years.

Bartels is in the Greene County Jail with a $250,000 bond. He has a bond reduction hearing scheduled for next week.

