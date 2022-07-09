Murder charge against Chenango man dismissed by Broome County judge

A murder charge against a Chenango man in the stabbing death of a Town of Lisle man was dismissed Thursday by a Broome County judge who found fault in how the case was presented to a grand jury — but he could be charged again.

Crishtien Smith-Bartlett, 21, was indicted Jan. 15 by a Broome County grand jury on second-degree murder and other felony charges stemming from a Jan. 14 encounter with Randy Glezen inside a Kattelville Road apartment in Chenango, ending in the death of Glezen, according to the Broome County Sheriff's Office.

According to police, Smith-Bartlett was in a personal relationship with Glezen’s sister. Glezen and another family member arrived at the apartment after learning of an argument between his sister and Smith-Bartlett.

Glezen and Smith-Bartlett engaged in a physical altercation, police said. Smith-Bartlett allegedly struck Glezen with a machete. After losing control of the machete during the struggle, he allegedly armed himself with a large kitchen knife and stabbed Glezen numerous times in the abdomen and the back. Glezen’s sister also sustained an injury to her arm during the altercation, according to police.

But Broome County Judge Joseph F. Cawley, in dismissing the charges brought by the Broome County District Attorney's Office, said there's a different interpretation of what happened that the jury should have been made aware of.

"There [was] clearly a reasonable view of the evidence [presented to the grand jury], when viewed in the light most favorable to the defendant, that defendant was justified in using deadly physical force against Randy Glezen," Cawley said in an excerpt from his ruling released by defense attorney Benjamin K. Bergman of Binghamton.

In not notifying grand jurors that the killing might have been justified if Smith-Bartlett believed he was defending himself from danger or criminal activity, "the proceedings are defective, and the integrity of the Grand Jury was impaired," Cawley wrote.

The dismissal was in response to a motion by Bergman.

“We are pleased with the Judge’s decision," Bergman said. "However, the case is not over yet. The prosecution can re-present the dismissed charges to a new grand jury, which I believe they intend to do. If they do, we will continue fighting on behalf of our client.”

The Broome County District Attorney's office did not respond to requests for comment on Friday.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Murder charge against Broome County man dismissed by judge