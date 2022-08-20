Murder charge dismissed

Aug. 19—A 39-year-old man was placed on 10 years' probation for stabbing another man in December 2018, but the murder charge filed against him in connection with a second stabbing victim has been dismissed.

According to Ector County Sheriff's Office reports, deputies went to the Sports Bar, 5850 University Blvd., on Dec. 8, 2018, about a stabbing incident and found two men had been stabbed inside the restroom.

Jose Angel Inzunza Caldera, 19, died at Medical Center Hospital and a 40-year-old man was treated at Medical Center Hospital and released.

David Martinez Silvas, 39, was arrested and later indicted on one count each of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Silvas pleaded guilty to the aggravated assault charge Tuesday and as part of the plea agreement was placed on 10 years' probation by Ector County District Court Denn Whalen. However, the judge dismissed the murder charge at the request of prosecutors who indicated they wouldn't be able to prove the case "beyond a reasonable doubt."