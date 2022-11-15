Murder charge dismissed in 2020 fatal shooting, defendant pleads to tampering charge

The Lubbock County Courthouse.

A 21-year-old man in jail for more than two and 1/2 years was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison after he admitted to disposing of the firearm he used in a deadly shooting officials are now saying was self defense.

David LeCarl Ruth pleaded guilty to a count of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony that carries a punishment of two to 10 years in prison.

Ruth entered his plea via Internet video conference from the Lubbock County Detention Center where he'd been held since his April 24, 2020 arrest.

As part of his plea, a count of murder against Ruth was dismissed.

His attorney, Chuck Lanehart said his client had enough jail credit that he will likely be released from jail soon.

"My client and I and my co-counsel, Troy Nicholson, we're all very pleased with the outcome of the case," he said. "After a little bit of work and forensic investigation everyone was pretty clear it was a case of self-defense."

Ruth's charge stems from a Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigation that stemmed from an April 24, 2020 deadly shooting in East Lubbock that killed 17-year-old Darrean Nichols and injured Briana Garza.

An initial investigation indicated that Nichols and Garza was in a vehicle with another person, who arranged via Facebook to meet with a person named "Dada Stacy" to sell him marijuana.

However, the witness told police that when "Dada Stacy" arrived at the meeting spot, he approached them and began firing at them as they sat in their vehicle, striking Nichols and Garza.

The shooter ran away and the three fled to a home in the 1700 block of East First Street where they called the police.

Nichols was taken by ambulance to University Medical Center where he died. Garza was transported by private vehicle to Covenant Medical Center and later released.

Investigators found “Dada Stacy’s” Facebook profile and learned he had the same birth date as Ruth. Ruth also matched pictures on the profile and the description of the shooter Garza gave to a police officer. Ruth was arrested later that night.

Lanehart said the evidence including gunshot residue in Garza's vehicle and electronic messaging showed that Ruth acted in self-defense.

"They were planning on robbing him and one of the guys in the car pulled a gun on my client, my client had a gun he, got the better of him," he said. "It was a (case of) self defense ... The forensic evidence helped us out on it."

However, he said his client did dispose of his weapon shortly after the shooting, which resulted in the tampering charge.

Lanehart said once prosecutors saw the evidence they agreed to dismiss the case.

"It was a collaborative effort," he said.

