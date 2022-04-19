Murder charge dismissed against Barry Morphew in Alexandria woman's disappearance

Apr. 19—ANDERSON — The charges against Barry Morphew in the 2020 death of his wife, Suzanne, have been dismissed.

District Attorney Linda Stanley filed the motion to dismiss the murder charge with prejudice Tuesday in Fremont County, Colorado.

By dismissing the charges with prejudice, prosecutors can refile the murder charge against Morphew in the future.

In their motion to dismiss prosecutors said law enforcement believes they're "close to the discovery" of Suzanne Morphew's body but said they won't be able to complete searches ahead of the scheduled trial date due to weather and snowpack.

According to the motion, they've been focused on a "remote and mountainous" region near the Morphew residence that is currently covered in 5 feet of snow.

"Throughout the pendency of this case, the People and law enforcement have been unrelenting in our search for Mrs. Morphew," the court document reads. "For some time, a single location has been the target of ongoing investigation."

The prosecution, in requesting the dismissal of the charge, said further investigation is essential to answering the most consequential question presented by this case, how Suzanne Morphew died and the cause of death.

The court document indicates the search for Suzanne Morphew's body would have been completed before the trial started.

"The People believe that we are close to locating the deceased victim's body," the motion to dismiss reads. "The People's fundamental responsibility in the criminal justice system is not to gain a conviction, but to further the truth-seeking process and ensure equal justice.

"In a case such as this, the most influential fact of consequence is whether or not Mrs. Morphew is deceased," the motion continues. "If the body proves to be there, further forensic examination could potentially inculpate (incriminate) or exculpate (innocence) the defendant, which is incredibly important evidence for the jury to hear in determining the merits of the case."

Morphew, 54, is charged with the murder of his wife, Suzanne, whose body hasn't been found after she was last seen on May 10, 2020. She is presumed dead, according to the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office.

Suzanne Murphew, who grew up in Madison County, was reported missing by a neighbor on Mother's Day. The 49-year-old mother of two daughters was reported missing after she did not return from a bike ride near her home in the Salida area.

Morphew's trial was set to begin on April 28.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.