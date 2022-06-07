Murder charge dismissed against Espino, DA pursues assault charge

Wichita Falls Police work the scene of a murder at O'Brien's Sports Pub Dec. 28.

A judge ordered a murder charge against Rosendo Espino Jr. dismissed in connection with the death of 39-year-old Evan Fidencio Aleman, court documents show.

Eighty-ninth District Judge Charles Barnard dismissed the charge at the request of the Wichita County District Attorney's Office, according to court records signed by the judge June 1.

DA John Gillespie listed the reason for dropping the murder charge as "other" and noted the case will be prosecuted as aggravated assault with a deadly weapon because Espino instigated the altercation, according to court documents file June 1.

Espino, 35, is also charged with aggravated assault in connection with a second man who was allegedly beaten and stabbed in the parking lot of a northside bar, according to court documents.

The offense is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Rosendo Espino Jr.

An attorney status hearing for Espino has been scheduled at 8:30 a.m. July 28 in 89th District Court.

Espino was free Tuesday from the Wichita County Law Enforcement Center on an $87,500 bond, online jail records show.

He was one of three men charged in connection with Aleman's death at a Wichita Falls bar in late December 2020.

According to previous Times Record News reports, Wichita Falls law enforcement officers responded to a disturbance Dec. 28 at a bar in the 1300 block of N. Scott Avenue.

Aleman and another man were taken to United Regional Heath Care System, court documents show. Aleman was later pronounced dead from apparent stab wounds.

Jorge Soto, 39, and James "Hollywood" Henderson Jr., 51, are also charged with murder in connection with Aleman's death and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the second victim, according to court records.

A murder conviction carries a punishment of up to life in prison.

Soto and Henderson were free on bail Tuesday from the Law Enforcement Center, according to online jail records.

Soto's total bonds were $325,000, and Henderson's were $175,000, according to jail records.

