Murder charge dismissed against Woodbury teen in North St. Paul gun heist

Prosecutors have dismissed a case against a 16-year-old Woodbury teen who was accused along with four others of aiding and abetting murder in the June shooting death of a man during a gun heist in North St. Paul.

The Ramsey County attorney’s office threw out the charge it had filed against Austin Dwayne Mansfield in the killing of 24-year-old Anthony Robert Rojas in his apartment, where police believe Rojas was making ghost gun parts.

Dennis Gerhardstein, Ramsey County attorney’s office spokesman, said Wednesday in a statement the case against Mansfield was dismissed on July 26 “for insufficient evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt at this time.”

Gerhardstein said the attorney’s office cannot comment further because the investigation “surrounding the case remains active and ongoing.”

The alleged shooter, Abo Eshun Essilfie, 17, of St. Paul, pleaded guilty this month in adult court to the same charge in connection with the murder.

Also facing the same charge are 19-year-olds Octavion Rayshawn Jones and Steven Lawrence Terry, both of St. Paul, and La Vida Rose Martinez of South St. Paul.

Shot in the head

Officers were sent to the apartment building in the 2100 block of North McKnight Road about 6:15 p.m. June 19 on a report of someone on the third floor with a gun. Rojas was found in a hallway of his third-floor apartment with a gunshot wound to the right side of his head and was pronounced dead.

Investigators found two open and empty gun safes and a 3D printer in the apartment. It appeared Rojas was using the printer to create lower receivers for ghost handguns, which are privately made and untraceable because they don’t have serial numbers, the criminal complaints say.

Officers soon were sent to the 2100 block of Burke Avenue, which is a couple of blocks from the apartment, after a 911 caller reported that a juvenile male with a gun in his pocket dropped two bags of handguns. Officers found two bags with 15 Glock 9mm handguns and an AR-style pistol.

Investigators discovered that 12 hours before Rojas was killed he had posted a photo on social media that showed thousands of dollars in cash laid out on his bed at his apartment. The money was not recovered by police.

Multiple people told investigators they saw several people running from the apartment building. Rojas’ mother, who lives nearby, said she saw people hanging out at his apartment, including Martinez, his new girlfriend.

Officers conducted surveillance in the 700 block of Bedford Street in St. Paul on June 20. It led them to Terry, who was found in possession of a handgun that matched ghost guns that had been ditched near the murder scene.

Jones was arrested June 22 on nine warrants for his arrest in Ramsey County for charges of possession of a firearm by an ineligible person, possession of a trigger activator, aggravated robbery and simple robbery.

‘Just supposed to rob the guy’

Jones told police that all five teens had been hanging out in the apartment and that everyone had guns and were passing them around, the complaints say. He said Essilfie and Rojas went into a back room and oiled some guns and that he believed Essilfie was going to trade one of his guns to Rojas for two ghost guns.

Jones said that Mansfield and Martinez left the apartment to find Terry, who was outside. He said he was in the bathroom when he heard a loud bang. He said he came out and “Essilfie gave him a look and told him to grab a bag full of guns,” the complaints say.

A confidential informant earlier told law enforcement that “23” and Jones “were just supposed to rob the guy of the ghost guns, but 23 shot him instead” and identified “23” as Essilfie, the complaints say.

Law enforcement arrested Essilfie on June 23 after he got into a vehicle occupied by his mother and girlfriend. Officers located a handgun in the passenger compartment of the same caliber believed to have caused the gunshot wound to Rojas’ head, the complaints say. The gun was stolen from St. Paul.

Essilfie has prior juvenile adjudications for a 2021 aggravated robbery in Ramsey County and a 2020 simple robbery in Ramsey County.

Related Articles