Murder charge dismissed in fatal 2019 shooting after being found justifiable homicide

A Lafayette Parish grand jury found a 2019 fatal shooting was a justifiable homicide, which led the 15th Judicial District Attorney's Office to dismiss the first-degree murder charge against the man accused in the killing.

Tyler Hebert was arrested after Lafayette Police said he shot and killed 18-year-old Christian Roper on March 13, 2019, at an apartment complex on Kaliste Saloom Road.

Hebert was charged with first-degree murder and a grand jury indicted him on that charge on March 27, 2019.

But the 15th Judicial District Attorney's Office took the matter back to a grand jury in December 2021 "for a review of the case with a full explanation of the law regarding self-defense and defense of others," according to a notice of dismissal filed by Assistant Distrait Attorney Donald Knecht.

The grand jury found the killing a justifiable homicide and therefore the district attorney's office decided to dismiss the charge.

The first-degree murder charge against Derek Junca also has been dismissed, according to court filings. Two others are still facing attempted first-degree robbery charges.

Hebert is still facing an obstruction of justice charge after another man charged in connection with Roper's death told detectives Hebert threw his gun in some water while he drove to his mother's house in New Iberia, according to court documents.

From police in court filings: 18-year-old Lafayette grocery clerk's plot to rob drug dealer goes wrong

Lafayette Police said in court filings Roper planned to rob a drug dealer with a phony gun in the parking lot of his girlfriend's apartment complex. Inside a truck with Hebert and Junca, Roper and Junca struggled with a handgun sitting on the man's lap.

Hebert shot Roper in the neck, police said. Hebert and Junca drove from the apartment complex, leaving Roper on the concrete where he died.

