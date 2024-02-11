Murder charge dismissed, man convicted on 2 separate charges

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A San Marcos man was convicted and sentenced in Hays County on two charges in connection with a March 2021 offense.

According to court documents, 32-year-old Jacob Ryan Chambliss was charged with the unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and tampering with physical evidence. He was sentenced to serve 20 years in state prison.

Chambliss previously faced a murder charge; however, it was dismissed due to insufficient evidence as well as the aforementioned conviction.

Toward his sentence, Chambliss received a jail credit of 1,039 days.

