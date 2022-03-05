Murder charge dismissed, temporarily, against Lima teenager

Mar. 4—LIMA — Charges have been dismissed against a Lima teenager scheduled to stand trial later this month for murder.

The dismissal is only temporary, however, a technicality that was made necessary by a recent Ohio Supreme Court ruling governing the binding of juvenile court cases over to adult courts.

Na'Zier Howard was indicted by an Allen County grand jury in October of last year on a charge of murder after his case was bound over to common pleas court from Allen County juvenile court. Prosecutors say Howard shot and killed Kevonta Cowan in December of 2019 and was a juvenile at the time of the incident.

Howard, now 19, appeared briefly in Allen County Common Pleas Court on Friday as his case was dismissed and a scheduled March 22 jury trial was vacated.

Assistant Allen County Prosecutor Destiny Caldwell said the process of bringing Howard to trial will start over in compliance with the new Supreme Court ruling. The case will be returned to juvenile court to be bound over once again and presented to an upcoming session of the grand jury.

According to court records, police were called on the evening of Dec. 17, 2019, to 225 S. Kenilworth Ave. and found Cowan suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Howard is currently in the custody of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction after being sentenced last year to 14 years in prison for his role, along with fellow juvenile Juan Freeman, in armed robberies at two local businesses in 2020.

