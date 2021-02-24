New murder charge filed in 2018 shooting death
Feb. 24—A Kentucky man again faces a murder charge in connection with a September 2018 shooting death.
Zavius E. King, 27, of Shelbyville, Kentucky, will be extradited to Indiana, Terre Haute police said Tuesday. King is currently in custody at the Shelby County, Kentucky, Detention Center on unrelated charges.
On Friday, the THPD violent crimes unit obtained an arrest warrant for King on charges of murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, armed robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. The charges are in connection with the Sept. 7, 2018, shooting of Ronnie Caldwell, 48, of Terre Haute, at 1535 Elm St.
King was arrested in Kentucky a few days after the shooting on an attempted murder charge. Caldwell later died and the charge was amended to murder in October 2018.
In December 2019, however, the Vigo County Prosecutor's Office requested the charges be dismissed without prejudice, allowing the charges to be refiled if new information or evidence was discovered.
New information did come to THPD in October 2020 when police were notified that a firearm connected to the Caldwell shooting was recovered in Louisville, Kentucky.
In the probable cause affidavit filed Friday, Detective Brad Rumsey said Louisville police recovered a Smith and Wesson .40 caliber handgun. The firearm was test fired and the results entered into a database to see if they matched any other crimes.
The shell casing was found to be a likely match to the firearm used in the Caldwell shooting. THPD had recovered 12 spent .40 caliber shell casings at the Elm Street residence, but no firearm.
Rumsey went to Louisville and took possession of the firearm, and delivered it as well as recovered projectiles from the Caldwell autopsy to the Indiana State Police Laboratory for testing. On Feb. 4, the lab results showed the firearm recovered in Louisville had fired a projectile recovered in the Caldwell autopsy.
In the affidavit, Rumsey said he recently interviewed a person who admitted being with King at the Elm Street house and witnessing King shoot Caldwell multiple times. The person said King had planned to steal cash and drugs.
The new criminal charges were filed Friday in Vigo Superior Court 1.
