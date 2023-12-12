Murder charge filed against Columbia man in connection with Friday homicide

A Friday homicide investigation led to the arrest of a Columbia man Saturday.

John Ionce Williamson III, 27, was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon, all felonies, in connection with the death of Azairah Brownlee, 27, also of Columbia.

Williamson as of Tuesday morning did not have any scheduled hearings in the case and was listed as a Boone County jail detainee on unrelated matters. He is being held without bond in the first-degree murder case.

Columbia police were called to the 1500 block of Typhoon Court about 10 p.m. Friday for a reported assault, the department said.

Police found Brownlee outside the residence on the ground next to a vehicle with a gunshot wound to her neck, court documents stated. She was transported to University of Missouri hospital for treatment but died at the hospital.

A witness recounted events to police in court documents. Williamson is alleged to have come to the residence as Brownlee and the witness were getting ready to leave, banging on the vehicle's door and jumping in its truck bed continuing to bang on windows.

Brownlee "got tired of Williamson" banging on the window and got out of the vehicle leading to a physical altercation, where both fell to the ground. The witness then heard a gunshot, court documents stated. Williamson then ran off, leaving in a dark-colored vehicle.

Police corroborated events with obtained camera footage and note prior experience with Williamson and his alleged domestic assault actions. Multiple calls were made by Williamson to involved parties prior to the shooting and he turned his phone off afterward, court documents stated.

Charles Dunlap covers local government, community stories and other general subjects for the Tribune. You can reach him at cdunlap@columbiatribune.com or @CD_CDT on Twitter. Subscribe to support vital local journalism.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Court documents provide details related to Columbia homicide