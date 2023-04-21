Murder charge filed against driver in Westlake High crash

A Toyota Camry rests upside down after hitting four Westlake High School students Tuesday afternoon, killing one. The driver was charged with murder Thursday.

The driver in Tuesday's crash that killed a 15-year-old Westlake High School student was charged with murder Thursday, among other criminal violations.

Austin Allen Eis, 24, appeared in Ventura County Superior Court via Zoom to be arraigned for the crash that killed Thousand Oaks resident Wesley Welling and hospitalized three other teens. Authorities allege the collision was intentional.

Prosecutors also charged Eis in two incidents that took place Tuesday before the crash, including an alleged stabbing at a Simi Valley Walmart and a domestic incident at a Camarillo home.

He now faces one count of murder, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of misdemeanor knife brandishing, and one count each of using tear gas, commercial burglary, false imprisonment by violence and residential burglary. Sheriff's officials described him as a transient resident of Ventura County.

Bail denied

A Zoom call is projected onto the wall of courtroom 13 Thursday for the arraignment of Austin Eis, 24, who appeared through a jail cell door slit before Judge Nancy Ayers, left.

Eis appeared through a small slit in his cell door during Thursday's arraignment, his face shrouded in shadow. He did not enter a plea and the case was continued one month.

Eis was assigned a public defender and his bail was withdrawn by Judge Nancy Ayers, who said the risk to public safety was "sufficiently weighty" to deny bail. Senior Deputy District Attorney Amber Lee is prosecuting the case.

Several family members of the crash victims attended the hearing, including Welling's mother Kelly Welling. They declined to comment on the proceedings.

“Everybody loved him,” Welling said Wednesday about her late son. “I’m finding out how many more people loved him than I already knew about from this whole thing."

A GoFundMe fundraiser for the Welling family had raised more than $227,000 from thousands of donors as of 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

One hour, three crime scenes

The alleged crime spree began at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday inside a Walmart at 255 W. Cochran St. Simi Valley police said Eis pepper-sprayed and inflicted multiple stab wounds on a male store worker. Eis then reportedly assaulted and tried to drag away a female employee, lunging at intervening employees with the large knife before fleeing in a white Toyota Camry. The stabbed worker was taken to a trauma center and later said to be in stable condition.

Austin Eis

Around 3:20 p.m., sheriff deputies responded to a domestic disturbance on Shadetree Way in Camarillo. Eis had reportedly broken into the home, which belonged to a family member. Sheriff's officials said he threatened multiple victims with a knife and brandished a firearm before fleeing. No injuries were reported.

The crash in Thousand Oaks took place shortly before 3:40 p.m. near the corner of Lakeview Canyon Road and Thousand Oaks Boulevard, at a bus stop across from the Westlake High School campus.

Eis hit four victims with his car, which flipped over from the impact. Welling died, while two girls, 14 and 16, and a boy, 15, were hospitalized. Two of the injured victims were released from the hospital by Wednesday, while the third remained in stable condition, according to a Ventura County Medical Center spokesperson.

Eis, who reportedly suffered minor injuries, was arrested after being medically cleared by a hospital. He had attended Westlake High, authorities said, and was part of the 2017 class. While authorities allege the crash was intentional, they have also said the attacks, including at the Walmart, were unprovoked with no apparent motive.

“Our county collectively mourns this tragic loss of life and the injuries that have been suffered and our office will continue to pursue justice and accountability on behalf of the victims and their families," Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko said in a statement.

Eis will appear in court next at 1:30 p.m. May 19 in courtroom 13. He remains in custody at county jail without bail.

Wesley Welling, 15, of Thousand Oaks, in an undated photo. Welling was killed Tuesday when a car hit four Westlake High students at a bus stop in what authorities allege was an intentional act. The driver has been charged with murder.

