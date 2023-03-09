Murder charge filed against East St. Louis man who fled as trooper saw a body on street

A first-degree murder charge was filed Wednesday against a 27-year-old East St. Louis man who was arrested after an Illinois State Police trooper saw the man flee as the trooper came upon a man’s body on a street on Monday.

Dontez McCray was charged, according to police and St. Clair County court records.

The victim, whose name was not released by police, was found shot to death.

A state trooper patrolling the area near the 1200 block of North Ninth Street at about 9:20 a.m. Monday came upon a deceased man on the roadway in front of a residence, according to a news release from Illinois State Police.

The trooper saw a man, later identified as McCray, flee into the nearby residence after seeing the trooper approach the area, police said.

State police, with the assistance of the East St. Louis Police Department, set up a perimeter around the residence and the Illinois State Police SWAT unit arrested McCray about 1:15 p.m.

McCray’s bond was set at $1 million and he was being held in the East St. Louis Police Department Jail on Wednesday

No other details about the shooting were released.

The case is being investigated by the Illinois State Police Public Safety Enforcement Group.