Murder charge filed against man accused in fatal Moore shooting

Feb. 21—The Cleveland County District Attorney's office has filed first-degree murder charges on Bobby Oliver Jr., a man who was apprehended by Norman police following a fatal Feb. 14 shooting in Moore.

Oliver was charged Tuesday in Cleveland County District Court, suspected in the death of Tevis Chess. Oliver faces one count of murder in the first degree and one count of burglary in the first degree. Oliver's bond was set at $3.5 million.

On the night of Feb. 14, Moore police had responded to a disturbance call and found a deceased male at the scene near near SE 14th and Morgan Drive.

According to the probable cause affidavit, officers responding had been notified that a man had forced his way into a residence without permission, shot a person inside and fled the scene in a Ford F-150.

Police who responded to the scene, said they found a man later identified as Chess deceased with multiple gunshot wounds. Police were told Chess was the current boyfriend of a woman who was previously married to Oliver.

The witness told police that Oliver had come to the house that night, attempted to make a phone call — which was declined — then rang the doorbell, knocked on the windows and as she was telling Chess to lock himself in one of the back rooms, Oliver had entered the residence from a kitchen window.

The witness then told police Oliver ran toward the back bedroom, kicked the door open and began shooting.

She said when she entered the room Oliver was kicking/stopping the body. She told police Oliver then went into the children's bedroom, told the children he loved them and left.

Oliver was later apprehended in Norman with NPD assistance.

Oliver's next court date will be a March 19 preliminary hearing conference.