Murder charge filed against suspect in fatal shooting

RICHMOND, Ind. — A murder charge against the suspect in a fatal shooting over the weekend was filed in Wayne Circuit Court on Monday, according to court records.

Vincent Joel Allen Hoffman, 24, was arrested Saturday in connection with the death of Jessica Jane Hoffman, 34, who was found dead on Friday afternoon with a bullet wound to the chest. He remained in the Wayne County Jail without bond on Monday, according to jail records online.

Richmond police were called to Hickory Drive around 2 p.m. Friday on a report of a dead person, and found Jessica Hoffman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy Saturday morning showed she had been shot twice at close range, according to Richmond police.

STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

Investigators determined she had recently separated from Vincent and had returned to Richmond from the Riverside, Ohio, area, a Richmond Police Department release stated. Police recovered evidence from Riverside, a suburb of Dayton, with the help of the Riverside Police Department, and found additional evidence along Interstate 70 in Wayne County.

Police: Woman found dead with bullet wound to chest

A Richmond police spokesman on Monday morning said the investigation was ongoing and the department would not immediately release any further details about the case.

Indiana court records list several past charges against Vincent Hoffman in Wayne County, including a case filed in 2018 in which, under a plea agreement, he eventually pleaded guilty to battery resulting in bodily injury and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, while charges of battery by means of a deadly weapon, domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon, neglect of a dependent placing the dependent in situation that endangers them and domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old were dismissed.

Reporter Zach Piatt contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Richmond fatal shooting: Murder charge filed against Vincent Hoffman