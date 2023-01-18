Murder charge filed against Wisconsin man accused in Fort Worth road rage shooting

A murder charge was filed Tuesday against a 25-year-old Wisconsin man accused of shooting to death another man earlier this month during a road rage incident in north Fort Worth.

Simon Warren of Milwaukee, Wis. was charged Tuesday with murder, according to Tarrant County criminal court records.

He is accused of killing 21-year-old Gerrod Dorn on January 3, 2023 during a road rage incident in far north Fort Worth.

Fort Worth police said the two exchanged gunfire after the road rage.

No other arrests are expected in the case, Fort Worth police said Wednesday.

Fort Worth police responded to the shooting call at about 12:15 p.m. on January 3 in the 9500 block of Sage Meadow Trail outside the Dick’s Sporting Goods store at Alliance Town Center.

The encounter started with a hit-and-run crash on a road outside an Olive Garden restaurant across a parking lot from the store, Fort Worth police said. The crash victim began to follow the other driver

Both stopped in front of the Dick’s store and exchanged gunfire, Fort Worth police said.

The victim of the hit-and-run crash shot the other driver. He was taken in critical condition to a hospital, where he died.