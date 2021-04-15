Murder charge filed in death of 4-year-old Lima girl

Apr. 15—LIMA — The Allen County Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday authorized a charge of murder against 21-year-old Lima resident Romiere Hale in connection with the death of 4-year-old My'Laya Dewitt.

Also authorized by the prosecutor was a felony warrant for child endangerment against Stayce Riley, 23, of Lima, the infant's mother.

Officers from the Lima Police Department were dispatched shortly after 2 p.m. Monday to 535 N. Elizabeth St. in reference to a report of an unresponsive child. Upon their arrival officers located the 4-year-old inside the residence. The child was transported to a local hospital, where medical personnel attempted life-saving measures but were unable to revive her.

The child's body was taken to the Lucas County Coroner's Office, where an autopsy was conducted.

Hale was taken into custody Monday and was initially held at the Allen County Jail on a preliminary charge of suspicion of child endangerment.

Detectives with the Lima Police Department are currently investigating the incident.

Anyone with additional information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Lima Police Department at 419-227-4444, Detective Sean Neidemire at 419-221-5295, Detective Steve Stechschulte at 419-221-5181, Detective Sgt. Jason Garlock at 419-221-5291, or CrimeStoppers at 419-229-7867.