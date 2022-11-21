Murder charge filed in death of missing Aberdeen man

One of the three people charged in connection to the disappearance, and now death, of a missing Aberdeen man, has officially been charged with murder.

Simon Deng, 40, was last seen on Oct. 23 and reported missing Oct. 27. Investigators have spent the past few weeks searching for Deng and this week arrested three people in connection to his disappearance.

Joshua Ortley, 36, of Sioux Falls; Kyle Three Legs, 38, of Aberdeen; and Cecelia Walking Bull, 32, of Aberdeen; were arrested last week in connection to the disappearance of Simon Deng, 40, who was last seen in Aberdeen on Oct. 23. He was reported missing four days later. After a three-week investigation, investigators found Deng Nov. 17 in rural northeastern Aberdeen.

Ortley, who was arrested Monday in Sioux Falls, was initially charged with felony aggravated kidnapping and felony aggravated assault with indifference to human life. He has since been charged with murder, according to court records Monday.

Ortley made his initial appearance on the felony criminal in magistrate court, which is where all initial appearances and bond determinations are made. At that court hearing, Ortley heard the maximum penalty for the kidnapping charge is life in prison and the murder charge carries a mandatory life sentence where the prosecutor can also pursue the death penalty. The aggravated assault charge carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.

Bond was initially set at $1 million when Ortley was arrested. Deputy State's Attorney Laurie Richardson argued for bond to remain at no less than $1 million. In arguing for bond, Richardson said the victim in this case was assaulted, dropped on the way to moving him into a vehicle, assaulted a second time and then left in an area where he eventually succumbed to his injuries.

Judge Cullen McNeece adjusted bond to no bond and set his next court appearance for Dec. 1. Ortley said very little during the court hearing but did ask Monday if he could enter a plea. McNeece said a plea could not be entered until he was before the circuit judge who is assigned to his felony case.

Story continues

More:Body of missing Aberdeen man found, police investigating as a homicide

Ortley did not dispute the bond amount, but did argue that he was not a danger to society. Ortley pointed out that he was "on the run for a few weeks" during which time he could have easily gotten in trouble, but he didn't. During that statement McNeece interrupted Ortley and advised him against speaking directly to the facts of the case, but rather to focus his comments on where bond should be set, but Ortley reiterated his statement.

Three Legs has been charged with aiding and abetting aggravated kidnapping. Bond has been set at $1 million. Walking Bull is charged with felony accessory after the fact to aggravated kidnapping and misprision of a felony, which means she's accused of knowing information about the crime and not immediately disclosing that information to law enforcement.

According to a news release issued Nov. 18 after Deng's body was found, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Attorney's Office are involved in this investigation.

Brown County State's Attorney Ernest Thompson said that's because Deng's body was found on federal land. Thompson said Deng was found south of Sisseton near Peever on tribal land. While the U.S. Attorney's Office may be contemplating charges with respect to where the body was found, Thompson said this homicide case will remain in circuit court.

When asked about the extent or type of injuries Deng sustained, Thompson said he continues to wait for autopsy results which will confirm the nature of Deng's injuries, when those injuries occurred and when he died.

The Aberdeen Police Department has been investigating this case, which started as a missing person's investigation about four weeks ago. Thompson said the investigative team did a fantastic job and continues to do so as investigation work continues in this case.

"I can't say enough good things about how hard the Aberdeen Police Department worked to locate Mr. Deng," Thompson said.

This article originally appeared on Aberdeen News: Sioux Falls man charged with murder in death of Aberdeen's Simon Deng