Murder charge filed in fatal 2021 crash

Apr. 6—A Collin County man has had his charges upgraded to murder in connection with a 2021 motor vehicle crash that left a woman dead.

Hunter McDaniel James was scheduled to go on trial this month on a previous charge of intoxication manslaughter. But a new indictment alleging murder was issued in March by a Hunt County grand jury.

"It is the same case," said Hunt County District Attorney Noble D. Walker Jr.

James, 34, of Princeton, was arrested Tuesday morning by deputies with the Hunt County Sheriff's Office on the murder charge and a separate count of criminal nonsupport from Harris County. He remained in custody in the 354th District Court on Wednesday in lieu of $325,000 total bond.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has reported that Alaina Portillo, 21, of Wolfe City died Jan. 21, 2021, at the scene of the crash on U.S. 69, just south of the intersection of County Road 1041.

DPS Sgt. Kyle Bradford said Portillo was driving a Toyota Camry northbound on the highway at the 242-mile marker at 2:35 a.m. when her vehicle was struck by a southbound Jeep Wrangler driven by James, which, for an unknown reason, had veered into the northbound lane.

Bradford said Portillo died at the scene of the crash. James was transported in critical condition to Medical City Plano.

James was indicted on the intoxication manslaughter charge in October 2021 and had entered a plea of not guilty.

Trial was scheduled in the 354th District Court on April 24.

Walker said new evidence emerged and resulted in the more severe indictment.

"Our investigation revealed the defendant had previous DWIs, so we went back and indicted him on felony murder," Walker said. "The indictment includes a Count 2 of intoxication manslaughter."

The indictment remained sealed as of Wednesday, pending James' being presented a formal copy of the charge. An arraignment hearing on the latest indictment had not yet been scheduled with the court.

Murder is a first-degree felony, punishable by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison.

Intoxication manslaughter is a second-degree felony punishable by a maximum sentence of from two to 20 years in prison.