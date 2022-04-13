Murder charge filed in fatal Tuesday night Schenectady stabbing; Victim, 21, killed

Apr. 13—SCHENECTADY — A 23-year-old city man has been arrested and charged with murder in a fatal Tuesday night stabbing, records show.

Jaquan O. Morrison, 23, of Schenectady, now faces one count of second-degree murder.

He was being held for arraignment Wednesday morning.

Morrison is accused of repeatedly stabbing 21-year-old Dwayne Harris in the neck, chest and stomach areas just after 6 p.m. Tuesday evening at 967 Maple Ave., second floor, according to police allegations filed in court.

Morrison's address is listed as 967 Maple Ave.

City police based the charge on their investigation, including statements from a witness and patrol officers, as well as admissions from Morrison, according to the allegations.

Police were called to the area of 967 Maple Ave. just after 6 p.m. for a report of a possible stabbing, police said.

Officers arrived and found Harris suffering from numerous stab wounds inside 967 Maple Ave. Apt. 2, police said.

Harris was treated at the scene by Schenectady Fire Department paramedics, but succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Officers also soon detained Morrison regarding the incident, police said.

