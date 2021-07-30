UPDATE: Murder charge filed following fatal automobile crash Wednesday night

Jul. 29—The Greenville Police Department has issued a statement concerning a Rains County man being arrested Wednesday night and charged with murder in connection with a fatal automobile crash.

Nicklas Allen Gagliardi, 37, of Point, was arrested by officers with the Greenville Police Department on one count of murder (intentionally causing death) and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The statement from the police department:

On July 28, 2021, at approximately 8:00 p.m., Greenville Police Officers were dispatched to the 3100 block of Interstate 30 frontage road in reference to a major vehicle crash. Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash. A Texas Department of Public Safety Officer reported witnessing the crash. Witnesses reported that the suspect intentionally rammed the victim's vehicle causing the victims to crash. A male passenger in the victim's vehicle succumbed to injuries from the crash, and the driver was transported to a hospital in the metroplex. The male suspect was taken into custody. The investigation is on-going and there is no further information at this time.

Murder is a first degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison. Aggravated assault is a second degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from two to 20 years in prison.

Both charges also carry an optional fine of up to $10,000 upon conviction

It was not immediately known whether Gagliardi has an attorney or would be seeking the appointment of a defense counsel to represent him on the charges by filing a writ of habeas corpus with the district courts in Hunt County.