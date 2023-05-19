New murder charge filed in young woman's cover-up death in Jacksonville

Beverly Febres' body was found on July 12 floating in Marco Lake on Sorrento Road.

Several developments have gone through the courts within the last month in the July 12 shooting death and cover-up of a young Jacksonville woman whose body was dumped in a lake. The most notable is a new murder charge against one of the suspects.

Now that the court ruled Kamaree Phillip Singleton, 21, competent on April 26 in a separate case, he was charged May 9 with second-degree murder and two counts of altering, destroying, concealing or removing evidence in the death of Beverly Ann Febres.

The 23-year-old's body was found in Marco Lake off Sorrento Road. She was shot twice in the head and her car was found abandoned in a vacant lot not too far from her boyfriend’s apartment, according to court documents. The passenger seat was covered in her blood.

Her boyfriend, 26-year-old Dedric Jaquan Rashan Wesley, was arrested a couple of weeks later and charged with second-degree murder, tampering with evidence, giving false information to police and accessory after the fact. However, in a motion to dismiss the murder charge because of new revelations provided by Singleton and co-defendant Corey Devin Ellis, Wesley was cleared of that count and the accessory after the fact.

Instead, adjudication was withheld on Dec. 5 for the two other charges and he was sentenced to five years of probation and credited with 130 days of time served, court records show.

Meanwhile, Ellis pleaded guilty on Jan. 31 to two counts of tampering with evidence. The 27-year-old was sentenced to 15 months in prison on May 12 followed by two years of probation. He was credited with 273 days for time served and had been arrested in August, according to court records.

Singleton's next pretrial hearing is scheduled for May 24. Accused of shooting Febres during an altercation and getting help from Ellis to dump her body and vehicle, he could not be formally charged with murder until his competency was resolved. That was for his July 17 arrest on drug and alcohol charges where he had initially been deemed mentally incompetent and ordered to a forensic treatment facility, according to court records.

So what happened on July 12, 2022?

Ellis told investigators that he, Wesley, Febres and another woman were at Singleton’s home on Amazon Avenue the night of her death, according to the motion for dismissal. Febres and the woman got into a physical altercation that Ellis and Wesley broke up.

But she then retrieved a gun from her vehicle and came back and fired one shot that hit Singleton in the stomach, according to Ellis in the motion. She fled in her vehicle, and Wesley was told to leave. About 10 minutes later Febres returned, and Singleton went outside with his firearm. Ellis said he heard two shots and saw the vehicle rolling to a stop, and Singleton said he shot her. They then got rid of the body and vehicle, according to the document.

Wesley, who had left on foot, later corroborated the account although he said he had flagged down a ride and didn’t see Febres get shot.

Wesley had been arrested that month after detectives learned he had gone to T-Mobile to get a new cellphone and told the manager his girlfriend had gone crazy and stole his phone, so he wanted to suspend his account, according to an arrest report. But her cellphone was found at the scene and had a recent location where Wesley lived.

He initially downplayed their relationship to police and said she had come over at 5 p.m. July 11, and they hung out in her car for a couple of hours until he left to drop off his child, according to the report. He said he did not go to the San Marco area where her body was found.

On Oct. 3 Singleton confirmed for detectives what happened and that Febres was shot when she returned looking for Wesley, according to the motion for dismissal.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: New murder arrest made in death of Jacksonville woman dumped in lake