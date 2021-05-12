Murder charge: Gunman shot woman in back of head in downtown Minneapolis as she tried to flee

A Brooklyn Center man was charged with murder on accusations that he followed a woman into a parking garage in downtown Minneapolis over the weekend and shot her in the back of the head.

Otis T. Givens, 45, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Ariana M. Bradley, who had no permanent address.

Givens was arrested Monday and remains jailed in lieu of $1 million ahead of a court appearance Thursday. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

According to the criminal complaint:

Reported gunfire sent officers to the area of S. 9th Street and LaSalle Avenue, where a man was treated in an alley for a gunshot wound to the leg. Officers soon found Bradley dead on the garage's first floor.

Video surveillance footage and witness statements revealed that Bradley got into a verbal confrontation with someone in the alley who was there with Givens. When Bradley went into the garage, Givens went after her and shot her in the back of the head as she tried to run away.

Givens returned to where the Bradley got into the argument and said, " 'I got at 'em,' " the complaint read, referring to Bradley being shot.

