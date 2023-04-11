Murder charge for man after 1 killed in reported domestic dispute at South Kitsap home

A 58-year-old South Kitsap man fatally shot another man following a domestic dispute and a fight involving his adult son at his home on Higgins Road Sunday morning, according to court documents. A report notes that in shooting the other man, the suspect told investigators he had been thinking about his son being assaulted and said, “I don’t know what else I could have done."

Prosecutors charged Chet Alan Weese with a count of second-degree murder and a count of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm in Kitsap County Superior Court on Monday. Weese pleaded not guilty to the charges, and his bail was set at $1 million.

The man who was killed was identified in court documents as Chadwick Alika Kilohana Rose.

Initial appearance

During Weese’s initial court hearing before Judge Michelle Adams on Monday, Rose’s family members argued against his release.

Said Rose’s sister-in-law: “I ask that you please take all of us into consideration and know that we truly believe given the circumstances that if Chet gets out, that he may not come back, that we may not be able to see any day of justice. We haven’t even gotten Alika home with us, and this is what we’re having to say, is please don’t let him out. Just know Alika was amazing. He had his faults, we don’t deny that, but this was not the end result that should have happened at all.”

“My brother deserves justice, and I want to make sure this is seen through, and all the facts will come out,” Rose’s brother said.

The fight

Those at the scene said that Rose and Weese’s son, who were both living at Weese’s Higgins Road property, had fought after Rose forced his way in the door to Weese’s residence, and Weese acknowledged to investigators that he shot Rose, according to court documents.

A Kitsap County sheriff’s detective wrote that he asked Weese what was going through his mind when he shot Rose. “‘My son mostly,’” the detective wrote in a report, quoting Weese. “I asked if he was afraid Chadwick was going to assault (his son) and (Weese) replied, ‘He was assaulting him.’”

Story continues

“Chet said, ‘I don’t know what else I could have done. I guess I could have got a restraining order against him,’” the detective added.

“(The son) would later add that Chadwick had been sending threatening messages to Chet via message/phone call,” the detective wrote following an interview with Weese’s son. “(The son) stated these threats were similar to ‘burn the house down and shoot them.’ (The son) also said he was aware that there maybe (sic) information (Weese’s ex-girlfriend) was cheating on Chet with Chadwick and possibly (Rose’s girlfriend) was cheating on Chadwick with Chet.”

Kitsap County sheriff’s deputies and Port Orchard police officers were called to the scene of the shooting in the 1700 block of Higgins Road at about 10:30 a.m. Sunday, according to court documents. Port Orchard police arrived at the scene first, and a woman approached them with blood on her hands and said that Weese had shot her boyfriend.

Weese was detained and after he was told about the accusation that he shot Rose, “Chet responded by saying, ‘I did,’” the detective wrote.

In an interview with investigators, Weese said that he owned the property where the shooting occurred and noted that his 23-year-old son lived with him and that Rose and his girlfriend also lived in a motorhome parked in the property’s driveway. Weese also said that his ex-girlfriend had been living at his home until a few days earlier when he had kicked her out.

Weese reported that he had noticed that his ex-girlfriend and Rose had been spending time together, suspected they were in a relationship behind his back and found messages that she exchanged with Rose that confirmed the two were in a relationship, according to court documents.

“Some of the messages seemed to indicate (she) and Chadwick were plotting against him somehow,” the detective wrote. “Chet said he remembered seeing messages like, ‘Stick to the plan. Don’t tell him anything. Take it to the grave.’ Chet said he knew he couldn’t trust (her) anymore, so he told her she had to leave.”

Rose had gone out of state recently and while he was gone, the two men started exchanging messages about the situation, and Weese told the other man that he would have to move off the property.

“Chadwick then started threatening Chet through the messages, saying things like, ‘Me and you are gonna have a real (expletive) problem and your (sic) gonna see a side of me you don’t want to see,’” the detective wrote.

When Rose arrived at the property on Sunday, he went to Weese’s room with a gift that Weese refused. The two began arguing, and Weese said the other man started “coming at me,” so he pointed a gun at him and told him to back up, according to court documents. Rose left the home, and Weese’s son locked the door behind him. Rose returned, kicked the door in and got into a scuffle with Weese’s son.

Rose’s girlfriend attempted to pull him away, but, “Chadwick shrugged off (his girlfriend) and started to come at Chet, so Chet told (his son) to get out of the way and then he shot Chadwick one time,” the detective wrote following the interview with Weese. “Chadwick then collapsed on the porch.”

Weese said he placed the gun in a recycling bin in the yard, and investigators later recovered it, according to court documents.

In an interview with investigators, Rose’s girlfriend said that she was inside the home when Rose forced his way in the door. “Once the door was open (she) stated (Weese’s son) attacked Chadwick,” the detective wrote. “As (Weese’s son) and Chadwick were fighting (she) stated Chet fired a single gunshot striking and killing Chadwick.” She then left the scene and called 911.

Weese’s son told a detective that he had woken up at about 10 a.m. and heard Rose threatening him and his father: “(Weese’s son) said the threat was, ‘I am going to burn this place down, and shoot you all up.’”

The son said that after he locked the door behind Rose, the other man kicked the door open and then the two got into a fight that spilled out onto the porch. The son said he was pushed to the ground and that as Rose tried to hit him, he heard the gunshot. He got up, saw that his father was holding a firearm and realized that he had shot Rose, he said.

The detective noted that because of a previous conviction, Weese was not allowed to possess a firearm, which led to the unlawful possession charge.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Murder charge for man after South Kitsap domestic dispute