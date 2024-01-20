Murder charge for man, 23, accused of knifing uncle, 74, in Harlem home

A Harlem man is charged with murder for knifing to death the 74-year-old uncle with whom he shared an apartment, police said Saturday.

Nehemiah Terry-Peterson, 23, faces murder and weapon possession charges in the fatal stabbing of his uncle, 74-year-old Beverly Simon, on Friday morning, said cops.

The two men were arguing inside the sixth-floor apartment on W. 151st St. near Broadway when Terry-Peterson pulled a knife and plunged it into his uncle’s torso just before 6:00 a.m., cops said.

Cops responding to a 911 found Simon unconscious and unresponsive with a knife wound to his torso. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police took Terry-Peterson into custody at the apartment and he was later charged. Two knives were recovered at the scene, cops said.

Police said it was not immediately clear what their argument was about. But Vernon Terry, who holds the lease on the apartment, said Friday he’d been feuding with Simon for years for not sharing in the expenses of the home.

Simon had squatted at the Harlem apartment for nine years, Terry said.

Terry described his deceased brother-in-law as a layabout gambler, saying his chief pursuit was trying to strike it rich by playing lotteries.

Police said they had visited the apartment for disturbances three times, answering two calls made by Simon and one by Terry-Peterson.

“Constant fighting,” the super at the Harlem rowhouse previously told The News. “They almost killed each other last time… and Tothing was done.”