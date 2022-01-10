Murder charge: Man broke down St. Paul apartment door before stabbing woman, told police he was a 'prophet'

Jan. 10—A man kicked in an apartment door on Sunday afternoon in St. Paul and stabbed a woman inside, according to murder charges filed Monday.

Tina M. McCombs, 48, died in the apartment. Her boyfriend told police he was dozing in the living room when a man broke in. He heard McCombs yell, "What ... is wrong with you?" before the man stabbed her. He said he'd seen the man around and thought he was homeless.

Police found Maurice Angelo McClinton Smith, 38, about 90 minutes later, and McCombs' boyfriend identified him from a photo lineup as the man who killed McCombs, according to the criminal complaint.

Smith and McCombs were Facebook friends, and Smith said they met about a month ago.

An investigator asked Smith why he was at McCombs' apartment at 180 W. Larpenteur Ave. and he said "to get some tea and crumpets," the complaint said. When asked why he went to see her, Smith said, "To kill her" and told police "he was a simple prophet," the complaint continued.

An autopsy showed that McCombs had been stabbed twice in her chest.

One of McCombs' children remembered her as his provider and nurturer, writing on social media that he and his brothers are staying strong for her and the family. He expressed sorrow that he wasn't there to help, and wrote that he wished he could wake up from the nightmare they're in.