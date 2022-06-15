Murder charge is not Falls suspect's first

Jun. 15—When Niagara County prosecutors asked a judge to jail Shaquan Gibson without bail in connection with a Ninth Street homicide and a Pine Avenue shooting on May 2, all they said was, "It's not his first murder."

It was a different time, January 2007. And Gibson wasn't known as Shaquan.

He was Sean Gibson then, but he was charged with second-degree murder and first-degree criminal use of a firearm in the slaying of Noah Willoughby early on a Saturday morning in a Falls Street alley. The murder followed a fight at Norm's Bar that began with Willoughby and Gibson but escalated into what retired Falls Police Detective Capt. Ernest Palmer said at the time was "a full-scale bar room brawl."

Palmer said that the beef between Gibson and Willoughby "basically boiled down to an issue of disrespect." After being on the run for a week, Gibson, who at the time was facing burglary and assault charges for breaking into a woman's home and punching her, finally surrendered to Falls police.

Gibson told detectives then that he "saw myself on TV" and that he determined he "couldn't run forever."

The murder may hold some resemblance to Gibson's current homicide case, where he is accused of gunning down Cyjear Benton in the 600 block of Ninth Street.

Falls Police patrol officers had responded to a report of gunfire in the courtyard of the Yorkshire Apartments, 628 Ninth St., just before 4:20 p.m. on May 2 and eight minutes later, officers received a call for a possible second shooting victim in the 700 block of Pine Avenue.

Officers responding to the apartment complex found Benton, 24, of the Falls, lying in a doorway entrance to the building. Benton had suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second shooting victim, a 26-year-old Falls resident, was found suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to one of his legs at the Pine Avenue crime scene. He was rushed to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, where he was treated for the wound.

A Niagara County grand jury has indicted Gibson, 47, 1859 Weston Ave., on charges of second-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the Benton killing and the Pine Avenue shooting.

He has pleaded not guilty to those charges and he was held without bail following his arraignment.

In the Willoughby murder, Gibson was accused of firing a shot, at close range, into his victim's chest. Witnesses said Gibson pulled out a handgun, pointed it at Willoughby from a distance of about three feet and pulled the trigger.

"A lot of alcohol was involved, pride was involved and a woman was involved," Palmer said at the time. "When you mix all three, it became a deadly combination."

Neither Falls Police detectives nor prosecutors have speculated about Gibson's motives for the Pine Avenue shooting and the Benton homicide.

Gibson, who had a lengthy rap sheet in both Lockport and the Falls prior to the Willoughby murder, went to trial before a Niagara County Court jury in October 2007. He claimed he shot Willoughby in self-defense.

Testifying at his trial, Gibson said he killed Willoughby because he thought the victim was going to his pickup truck to "get a gun."

"I was scared. Basically I feared for my life," Gibson testified.

The jury deliberated for six hours and then became deadlocked. Eleven of the 12 jurors were reportedly ready to accept Gibson's claim of self-defense, but the remaining juor held out.

Facing the prospect of a mistrial and re-trial, prosectors offered Gibson a deal: plead guilty to a single count of first-degree manslaughter and accept a 12-year prison term. Gibson took the deal.

As part of the deal, prosecutors also dismissed other pending felony charges that Gibson faced.

In December 2007, then-Niagara County Court Judge Peter Broderick sentenced Gibson to 12 years behind bars for what he called the "senseless killing" of Willoughby.

In prison, Sean Gibson changed his name to Shaquan Gibson. He was released on parole on Jan. 24, 2019, after serving roughly 11 years of his 12 year sentence.