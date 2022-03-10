Murder charge for NYC man who fired at girlfriend’s ex, hit another man instead

A possessive boyfriend was charged Thursday with fatally shooting an innocent man in Chelsea while gunning for his girlfriend’s ex-beau, cops said Thursday.

Tyrell Rodgers, 28, wounded his romantic rival and killed the man’s friend when he opened fire on them outside NYCHA’s Fulton Houses near W. 19th St. and Ninth Ave. Tuesday night, police said.

The NYPD’s Regional Fugitive Task Force caught up with Rodgers in the Bronx Thursday.

He’s also charged with robbery in a disturbing Feb. 8 incident on the Upper West Side, where cops say he pulled a gun on his 28-year-old girlfriend as she was holding her 1-year-old son, and demanded she give him her cell phone.

Neighbors recalled the murder victim, Kenneth Williams, 31, as the devoted dad of a 1-year-old girl. Rodgers shot him in the abdomen, and struck his girlfriend’s 27-year-old ex in the right arm, cops said.

Rodgers awaits arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court.