Murder charge: Putnam man accused of dealing drugs, killing woman

A Patterson man accused of being a drug dealer is facing federal charges including murder.

Dwayne Pulliam, 59, also known as "Doc," is accused of killing Lori Lee Campbell, according to the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, which said Pulliam believed the woman was stealing drugs from him.

Pulliam was arrested Thursday in New Milford, Connecticut. He was presented before U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrew E. Krause, who ordered him held without bail pending further court action, according to a release from the office of U.S. Attorney Damian Williams.

Pulliam was released from prison in December 2020 after serving approximately 24 years for murder, Williams said.

In or about January 2022, Williams said, Pulliam began selling crack cocaine, traveling between New York and Connecticut and also using cell phones in the conduct of that business.

Williams said Pulliam contacted an unidentified co-conspirator in the drug trade on March 29 and told him he had murdered Campbell. No age or hometown for Campbell was made available.

According to the release:

Pulliam told his co-conspirator he confronted Campbell, and when she tried to flee, he stopped her. When Campbell started screaming, Pulliam told his co-conspirator he "stopped her from screaming."

Pulliam told his co-conspirator to help him move Campbell's body, and threatened to kill the co-conspirator's family if he did not cooperate.

The co-conspirator helped Pulliam move Campbell's body, wrapped in a sheet, to Pulliam's car. They then drove to Pulliam's mother's house in North Carolina, where they got shovels, a bag of lime and plastic wrap from a shed. They then drove to a cul-de-sac, where they covered Campbell's body in lime and buried it in a shallow grave.

Law enforcement officers found Campbell's body on Tuesday of this week.

Pulliam is charged with one count of traveling in interstate commerce and using a facility in interstate commerce with intent to engage in a business enterprise involving narcotics, and committing murder to further that unlawful activity. He also is charged with one count of participating in a conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of crack cocaine.

Pulliam faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if he is convicted of the first count, and a minimum sentence of five years and a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison if he is convicted of the second count.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Putnam man accused of dealing drugs, killing woman