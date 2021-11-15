From a murder charge to requests to commute his execution, a timeline of Julius Jones' case

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Staff reports
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

High-profile death row inmate Julius Jones has lost at a federal appeals court, meaning his execution will be carried out Thursday unless Gov. Kevin Stitt intervenes.

The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver ruled Friday against Jones and three other inmates — Wade Greely Lay, Donald A. Grant and Gilbert Ray Postelle.

Their attorneys argued an Oklahoma City federal judge erred when he denied their request for a preliminary injunction Oct. 25. The attorneys asked the appeals court to reverse that decision.

More: Julius Jones loses in federal appeals court, fate now rests with Governor Kevin Stitt

Instead the appeals court affirmed the decision 3-0.

With Jones' execution scheduled to take place on Thursday, here is a look at the most important dates relevant to Jones' case:

1999: Paul Howell shot, arrests made

July 28, 1999: Edmond insurance executive Paul Scott Howell, 45, is fatally shot outside his parents' home in front of his sister and his daughters, ages 7 and 9. His SUV is stolen.

July 30, 1999: Christopher Jordan — accused of driving the gunman to the crime scene — is jailed. He is 20.

July 31, 1999: Former John Marshall High School athlete and scholar student Julius Darius Jones, 19, is arrested. The murder weapon is found in his parents' home.

Aug. 2, 1999: Oklahoma County District Attorney Bob Macy says he will seek the death penalty for Jones.

2001: Christopher Jordan pleas guilty to murder

2001: Jordan pleads guilty to first-degree murder in exchange for a 30-year prison sentence and agrees to testify against Jones.

2002: Julius Jones convicted of murder, sentenced to death

2002: Jordan tells jurors at Jones' trial, "I didn't do anything. Julius did it."

Julius Jones, shown at his 2002 sentencing
Julius Jones, shown at his 2002 sentencing

Jones is convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to death. Defense attorney David McKenzie said afterward, "In a death penalty case of a Black man accused of killing a rich white guy, I don't think there is any possible way you could have gotten a fair trial in Oklahoma County."

More: Oklahoma AG accuses two parole board members of bias, wants them off Julius Jones' clemency hearing

2014: Christopher Jordan released from prison

2014: Jordan is released from prison.

2018: Documentary raises questions about Julius Jones, DNA test points to Christopher Jordan

2018: The documentary series, "The Last Defense," airs on ABC. The program explores questions about Jones' guilt and represents his trial as fraught with errors and racial bias. Hundreds march at the state Capitol in protest and chant for him to be freed.

October 2018: A forensics lab in Virginia reports that DNA from a stain on a red bandanna worn by Howell’s killer matches Jones' DNA, with the probability of the result belonging to someone else at 1 in 110 million in the U.S. African-American population. Jones' defense team had paid for the DNA test in hopes it would exonerate him.

2019-20: Celebrities support Julius Jones, urge Kevin Stitt to commute sentence

2019: Celebrity Kim Kardashian expresses support for Jones.

2020: Athletes Baker Mayfield, Russell Westbrook, Trae Young, Blake Griffin and Dak Prescott urge Gov. Kevin Stitt to commute Jones' sentence. U.S. Rep. Kendra Horn says, “I stand with Oklahoma City community leaders and advocates nationwide in calling on our governor to consider Julius Jones’ petition for clemency."

More: Judge denies execution stays for Julius Jones, 4 other inmates

September 2021: Parole board recommends Julius Jones' death sentence be commuted

September 2021: The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board votes 3-1 to recommend Gov. Kevin Stitt commute Jones' sentence to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

A week later, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals schedules Jones' execution for Nov. 18. Stitt says he will not make a final decision on Jones' case until his clemency hearing, where Jones will have the option to speak publicly.

October 2021; Judges hear appeals, John Grant executed

October 2021: Jones asks an Oklahoma City federal judge for a temporary stay of his execution, days before Oklahoma is set to resume lethal injections after a six-year hiatus. The judge denies his request.

Jones' clemency hearing in front of the parole board is essentially the final chance to argue the case of his innocence.

Oct. 27, 2021: A federal appeals court granted execution stays for death row inmates Julius Jones and John Grant. Grant was scheduled to be executed Thursday, while Jones was set for execution Nov. 18.

A truck with signs and flags supporting Julius Jones in the parking lot during a hearing of the Pardon and Parole Board at Kate Barnard Community Corrections Center, Tuesday, August 31, 2021. Tuesday, August 31, 2021.
A truck with signs and flags supporting Julius Jones in the parking lot during a hearing of the Pardon and Parole Board at Kate Barnard Community Corrections Center, Tuesday, August 31, 2021. Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

The stays will last until a ruling is made in a district court trial regarding lethal injection drugs, which had resulted in botched executions during 2014 and 2015. The trial is set to begin Feb. 28, 2022.

Oct. 28, 2021: The Supreme Court steps in to allow Oklahoma to carry out the execution of John Grant. In a 5-3 decision, justices vacated the stays of execution for Grant and Jones.

The Supreme Court lifted the stays, without explanation, around 2 p.m. — just two hours before Grant was scheduled to be executed.

Grant was executed at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and was pronounced dead at 4:21 p.m.

It was the first execution carried out in Oklahoma in more than six years.

November 2021: Julius Jones maintains innocence, loses in federal appeals court

Nov. 1, 2021: Jones was given another chance to get off death row after maintaining his innocence to the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board. The board voted 3-1 for Jones' clemency. Board members recommended his sentence be reduced to life with the possibility of parole.

Nov. 12, 2021: Jones loses in federal appeals court, meaning his execution will be carried out Thursday unless Gov. Kevin Stitt intervenes. The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver ruled Friday against Jones and three other inmates — Wade Greely Lay, Donald A. Grant and Gilbert Ray Postelle.

Their attorneys argued an Oklahoma City federal judge erred when he denied their request for a preliminary injunction Oct. 25. The attorneys asked the appeals court to reverse that decision.

Instead the appeals court affirmed the decision 3-0.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Julius Jones' story: From murder case to requests to stay execution

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Supporters rally in Oklahoma City for death row inmate Julius Jones days before execution

    With only days until Julius Jones is set to be put to death, supporters gathered in Oklahoma City to call on Gov. Kevin Stitt to step in.

  • Julius Jones’ mother pleads for Oklahoma governor to call off execution

    Julius Jones is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on Thursday

  • America is about to find where its once-a-decade heart is

    The U.S. Census Bureau on Tuesday is announcing where the new population center of the U.S. is located, an event that take places every 10 years after the once-a-decade census shows where people are living. The center of the U.S. population distribution has been located in Missouri since 1980, and chances are that won’t change. The county seat is Hartville, Missouri.

  • Biden to sign $1.2T infrastructure bill

    President Joe Biden will be joined by a bipartisan group of lawmakers as he signs the massive infrastructure bill in a ceremony at the White House on Monday.

  • Procession, service planned for Jackson County deputy killed in the line of duty

    Law enforcement officers will gather Monday at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for a procession to honor the fallen deputy Lena Marshall.

  • Biden, needing a boost, to sign $1 trillion infrastructure bill

    In need of a political boost, President Joe Biden will sign a $1 trillion infrastructure bill on Monday at a ceremony expected to draw Democrats and some Republicans who were instrumental in getting the legislation passed. The White House said on Sunday that Biden named former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu to supervise implementation of the infrastructure effort. The ceremony, scheduled to be held on the White House South Lawn to accommodate a big crowd, represents an increasingly rare case where members of both parties are willing to stand together and celebrate a bipartisan achievement.

  • US: Oil, gas leases on hold around New Mexico's Chaco park

    New oil and gas leasing within 10 miles (16 kilometers) of Chaco Culture National Historical Park will be prohibited for the next two years as officials consider a proposal to withdraw federal land in the area from development for a 20-year period, the U.S. Department of Interior said Monday. The announcement came as environmentalists, some Native American tribes and Democratic politicians have pressured Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to take administrative action to protect a broad swath of land in northwestern New Mexico that holds significance for many Indigenous people in the Southwest. The first Native American to hold a cabinet position, Haaland is from Laguna Pueblo in New Mexico.

  • U.S. Senator Leahy won't seek re-election, putting Democratic seat in play

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Democratic U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont on Monday said he will not seek re-election in November 2022, opening up another seat that Democrats will need to aggressively defend if they are to maintain their razor-thin Senate majority. First elected in 1974, Leahy, 81, serves as the chamber's president pro tempore, a position that places him third in line to the U.S. presidency, after Vice President Kamala Harris and House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi. His retirement could open an opportunity for Democratic Representative Peter Welch to run for Senate.

  • Tensions flare in Arbey death trial as Jesse Jackson visits

    A judge denied mistrial requests on Monday at the trial of three white men charged with murdering Ahmaud Arbery after defense attorneys claimed jurors were tainted by weeping from the gallery where the slain Black man's parents sat with the Rev. Jesse Jackson. Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael armed themselves and pursued the 25-year-old Black man in a pickup truck after spotting him running in their neighborhood on Feb. 23, 2020. Defense attorney Kevin Gough asked the judge to make the civil rights leader leave to avoid unfairly influencing the jury.

  • El Dorado County teacher to be sentenced for child pornography after mistakenly uploading video

    A former El Dorado County teacher is set to appear in court after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography and child abuse charges. His entire case began after a video sent by mistake. Ryan Michael Pullen, who was a Union Mine High School drama teacher in the El Dorado area near Diamond Springs, is scheduled for sentencing in relation to his charges, according to the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office. The district attorney's office said his offense came to light when Pullen inadvertently sent a 7-minute homemade video of multiple female students undressing and changing into costume to fellow high school employees. He was attempted to upload video to a Google Drive after the high school's assistant principal requested event content to add to a promotional video for incoming 8th-graders.

  • Alex Jones Loses Sandy Hook Families’ Lawsuits Over Conspiracy Theories

    Jim Bourg/Reuters A Connecticut judge found InfoWars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones guilty by default in a defamation lawsuit brought by families of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre.Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis said that Jones’ refusal to hand over documents and financial records rendered him guilty by default after years of dodging court orders to surrender the papers.The Monday decision in the lawsuits brought by eight families comes weeks after a judge in T

  • Woman arrested for punching Southwest Airlines worker

    A woman has been arrested after punching a Southwest Airlines employee in the head during boarding for a flight out of a Dallas airport, police said. Arielle Jean Jackson, 32, was arrested Saturday afternoon at Love Field, Dallas police said. The incident happened during the boarding process for a flight from Dallas to New York's La Guardia Airport, Southwest Airlines spokesman Chris Mainz said.

  • Missouri Officer Charged In Fatal Shooting of Black Man In His Backyard Awaits Verdict After Week-Long Trial with Claims of Planted Gun, Cops’ Unlawful Entry

    A Kansas City, Missouri, police detective is now waiting for a judge to deliver a verdict after his involuntary manslaughter trial in the fatal shooting […]

  • Defense lawyer in Ahmaud Arbery murder trial tries to eject Jesse Jackson from court

    (Reuters) -A lawyer for one of the three white men charged with murdering Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man, in their southern Georgia neighborhood failed in an attempt to have the judge remove civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson from the courtroom on Monday. The same lawyer, Kevin Gough, made a similarly unsuccessful attempt last week to get the court to prevent any more "Black pastors" attending the trial after Rev. Al Sharpton, another civil rights leader, was seen sitting with Arbery's parents in the public gallery. After the jury was sent out, Gough stood and said he objected to what he called "an icon in the civil rights movement" sitting between Arbery's parents.

  • Sword-Wielding Rapist Held Woman Captive for Two Weeks: Cops

    Bill Pugliano/GettyA dramatic SWAT standoff at a Utah home has uncovered a horrific kidnapping ordeal that police say saw a woman held captive for weeks while she was tortured in increasingly deranged ways. The woman’s alleged captor, identified by authorities in West Valley City as 50-year-old Garman Shaun Cunningham, is now behind bars and facing a slew of charges. Police learned of his alleged house of horrors after responding to a domestic violence call at his home late Friday; they were rep

  • Off-duty police officer getting haircut shoots 38-year-old man suspected for Saturday shooting spree that left two dead

    An off-duty police officer getting a haircut Saturday afternoon shot and killed a 38-year-old man who police say burst into the East Baltimore shop and shot a barber to death. On Monday morning, police identified Carlos Ortega as the man who fatally shot the barber. Investigators allege Ortega was also responsible for two earlier shootings that left a 44-year-old man dead and another person ...

  • A transgender woman was forced to share a jail cell with 3 men, and one of them beat her up so badly it broke her jaw, lawsuit says

    Deputies at a San Diego jail repeatedly misgendered Kristina Frost and moved her to a "minimally monitored" cell with men, the lawsuit said.

  • Man dies from burns days after 'butane honey oil' explosion in Oxnard, authorities say

    A man died days after an explosion in Oxnard last month caused by an illegal "butane honey oil" operation. A second man remains critically injured.

  • As nationwide audience turns to Rittenhouse trial, Judge Schroeder's peculiar behavior stands out

    Judge Bruce Schroeder has come under a microscope for his outbursts and unorthodox behavior during the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.

  • Mayor of Goddard jailed on suspicion of DUI, traffic offense, booking records show

    Hunter Larkin was appointed to fill the seat in August 2020 after the abrupt resignation of former Goddard mayor Jamey Blubaugh.