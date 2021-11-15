From a murder charge to requests to commute his execution, a timeline of Julius Jones' case

High-profile death row inmate Julius Jones has lost at a federal appeals court, meaning his execution will be carried out Thursday unless Gov. Kevin Stitt intervenes.

The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver ruled Friday against Jones and three other inmates — Wade Greely Lay, Donald A. Grant and Gilbert Ray Postelle.

Their attorneys argued an Oklahoma City federal judge erred when he denied their request for a preliminary injunction Oct. 25. The attorneys asked the appeals court to reverse that decision.

Instead the appeals court affirmed the decision 3-0.

With Jones' execution scheduled to take place on Thursday, here is a look at the most important dates relevant to Jones' case:

1999: Paul Howell shot, arrests made

July 28, 1999: Edmond insurance executive Paul Scott Howell, 45, is fatally shot outside his parents' home in front of his sister and his daughters, ages 7 and 9. His SUV is stolen.

July 30, 1999: Christopher Jordan — accused of driving the gunman to the crime scene — is jailed. He is 20.

July 31, 1999: Former John Marshall High School athlete and scholar student Julius Darius Jones, 19, is arrested. The murder weapon is found in his parents' home.

Aug. 2, 1999: Oklahoma County District Attorney Bob Macy says he will seek the death penalty for Jones.

2001: Christopher Jordan pleas guilty to murder

2001: Jordan pleads guilty to first-degree murder in exchange for a 30-year prison sentence and agrees to testify against Jones.

2002: Julius Jones convicted of murder, sentenced to death

2002: Jordan tells jurors at Jones' trial, "I didn't do anything. Julius did it."

Julius Jones, shown at his 2002 sentencing

Jones is convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to death. Defense attorney David McKenzie said afterward, "In a death penalty case of a Black man accused of killing a rich white guy, I don't think there is any possible way you could have gotten a fair trial in Oklahoma County."

2014: Christopher Jordan released from prison

2014: Jordan is released from prison.

2018: Documentary raises questions about Julius Jones, DNA test points to Christopher Jordan

2018: The documentary series, "The Last Defense," airs on ABC. The program explores questions about Jones' guilt and represents his trial as fraught with errors and racial bias. Hundreds march at the state Capitol in protest and chant for him to be freed.

October 2018: A forensics lab in Virginia reports that DNA from a stain on a red bandanna worn by Howell’s killer matches Jones' DNA, with the probability of the result belonging to someone else at 1 in 110 million in the U.S. African-American population. Jones' defense team had paid for the DNA test in hopes it would exonerate him.

2019-20: Celebrities support Julius Jones, urge Kevin Stitt to commute sentence

2019: Celebrity Kim Kardashian expresses support for Jones.

2020: Athletes Baker Mayfield, Russell Westbrook, Trae Young, Blake Griffin and Dak Prescott urge Gov. Kevin Stitt to commute Jones' sentence. U.S. Rep. Kendra Horn says, “I stand with Oklahoma City community leaders and advocates nationwide in calling on our governor to consider Julius Jones’ petition for clemency."

September 2021: Parole board recommends Julius Jones' death sentence be commuted

September 2021: The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board votes 3-1 to recommend Gov. Kevin Stitt commute Jones' sentence to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

A week later, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals schedules Jones' execution for Nov. 18. Stitt says he will not make a final decision on Jones' case until his clemency hearing, where Jones will have the option to speak publicly.

October 2021; Judges hear appeals, John Grant executed

October 2021: Jones asks an Oklahoma City federal judge for a temporary stay of his execution, days before Oklahoma is set to resume lethal injections after a six-year hiatus. The judge denies his request.

Jones' clemency hearing in front of the parole board is essentially the final chance to argue the case of his innocence.

Oct. 27, 2021: A federal appeals court granted execution stays for death row inmates Julius Jones and John Grant. Grant was scheduled to be executed Thursday, while Jones was set for execution Nov. 18.

A truck with signs and flags supporting Julius Jones in the parking lot during a hearing of the Pardon and Parole Board at Kate Barnard Community Corrections Center, Tuesday, August 31, 2021. Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

The stays will last until a ruling is made in a district court trial regarding lethal injection drugs, which had resulted in botched executions during 2014 and 2015. The trial is set to begin Feb. 28, 2022.

Oct. 28, 2021: The Supreme Court steps in to allow Oklahoma to carry out the execution of John Grant. In a 5-3 decision, justices vacated the stays of execution for Grant and Jones.

The Supreme Court lifted the stays, without explanation, around 2 p.m. — just two hours before Grant was scheduled to be executed.

Grant was executed at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and was pronounced dead at 4:21 p.m.

It was the first execution carried out in Oklahoma in more than six years.

November 2021: Julius Jones maintains innocence, loses in federal appeals court

Nov. 1, 2021: Jones was given another chance to get off death row after maintaining his innocence to the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board. The board voted 3-1 for Jones' clemency. Board members recommended his sentence be reduced to life with the possibility of parole.

