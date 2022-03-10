Murder charge sought after stabbing victim dies

Associated Press
A police report says a 59-year-old motorist’s sports car was “at full acceleration,” going more than 100 mph into a busy crossroads in North Las Vegas in January, causing a multi-vehicle wreck that killed him, his passenger and seven members of a family in a minivan. The report made public Wednesday said a vehicle computer showed Gary Dean Robinson’s maroon Dodge Challenger sped up from 90 mph (145 kph) to 103 mph (166 kph) five seconds before entering the intersection against a red traffic signal. Killed in a Toyota Sienna were the driver, Jose Zacarias-Caldera, 35; and passengers David Mejia-Barrera, 25; Gabriel Mejia-Barrera, 23; Bryan Axel Zacarias, 15; Lluvia Daylenn Zacarias, 13; Adrian Zacarias, 10; and Fernando Yeshua Mejia, 5.