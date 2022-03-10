Murder charge sought after stabbing victim dies

Jordan Fouts, The Elkhart Truth, Ind.

Mar. 9—GOSHEN — Prosecutors are asking that charges be upgraded to murder after the victim of a carjacking and stabbing died more than three weeks after the attack.

Samuel Byfield, 22, was arrested on Feb. 14 and charged with attempted murder after police responded to a report of a car theft and stabbing north of Goshen.

