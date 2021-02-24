Murder charge upheld in Arnold shooting case

Rich Cholodofsky, Tribune-Review, Greensburg, Pa.

Feb. 23—A Westmoreland County judge rejected a defense request to dismiss second-degree murder and robbery charges against a Butler woman implicated in the 2019 shooting death of an Armstrong County man in Arnold.

Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Feliciani ruled prosecutors have presented enough evidence to allow the murder case against Bailey Ann Hines to proceed to trial.

"The commonwealth presented sufficient evidence at this stage of the proceeding to conclude that the defendant acted as a conspirator to commit the robbery and as an accomplice to the robbery, and the victim died as a result of the bodily injuries he sustained during robbery," the judge wrote in a six-page order.

Hines, 26, was charged along with two others in connection with the June 28, 2019, fatal shooting of Gregory Ray Wynkoop, 35, in an Arnold alley in what police say was a scheme to steal his money during a staged drug deal.

Wynkoop, of East Franklin, was shot once. Police contend Hines, along with Allen Duwayne Herring, 33, of Braddock and his girlfriend, Santyna Marie Bennett, 26, of Arnold, plotted to rob Wynkoop.

According to court records, police said Wynkoop was shot as he attempted to buy illicit drugs from Herring, who posed as a drug dealer as part of the scheme. Investigators contend Hines and Bennett helped plan and execute the robbery.

Hines told police Wynkoop was shot when a gun discharged as both men fought during the robbery. Hines is accused of taking $300 from the dead man's wallet, according to court records.

Hines' defense attorney Emily Smarto argued that evidentiary issues prevent prosecutors from establishing that a crime was committed. The defense claimed Hines' statement to police about her involvement with Herring and Bennett was hearsay and not be considered as evidence.

The judge ruled that independent evidence that a crime occurred corroborated Hines' admissions and confession made to investigators.

No trial date for Hines' case has been set.

Herring, who is charged with both first and second-degree murder, robbery and related offenses, is scheduled for trial in March. Bennett, charged with criminal homicide and robbery, was scheduled for trial this week but the case was postponed. A new date for the trial has not been scheduled.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293, rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Recommended Stories

  • Most pheasants sold for food 'contain lead shot'

    Scientists say a pledge by shooting groups to phase out lead shot has had no detectable effect.

  • Bills that could bring back electric chair in SC headed to House, Senate floors

    Due to a lethal injection drug shortage, South Carolina does not currently have the ability to carry out executions in which offenders choose to die by injection.

  • 'This Is Us' star Mandy Moore welcomes her first child: 'our sweet boy'

    Actress-singer Mandy Moore recently gave birth to her first child with musician husband Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes. See her adorable Instagram update.

  • Ahmaud Arbery's mother reflects on her son's death one year after he was killed while jogging

    "I was in a state of just being numb. And as the days have passed, the numbness has left, and I'm really - it's very painful," Cooper-Jones said.

  • 'Incorrect' to suggest Carrie Symonds is helping to run the country, says Downing Street

    It is “incorrect” to suggest that Carrie Symonds is helping run the country, Downing Street has said. Allegra Stratton, the Prime Minister’s press secretary, said it was not correct to say that Ms Symonds has a central role in Government. Boris Johnson’s fiancée is due to be taking up a new role at the wildlife charity the Aspinall Foundation following the birth of their son Wilf. It came after concerns were raised over the influence of Ms Symonds on the personnel and policies of Number 10. Last week The Bow Group think tank called for an independent inquiry into this supposed influence. Allegra Stratton dismissed those calls on Monday saying there would be no response to their call. Earlier this month two of Ms Symonds' allies, Baroness Finn and Henry Newman, were both appointed as key advisors in Number 10, following the departure of former Vote Leave staffers Dominic Cummings, Lee Cain and Oliver Lewis.

  • Joe Biden says millions of masks will be sent 'very shortly'; Americans prefer trips over sex, Trivago poll says: Live COVID-19 updates

    The White House said this weekend that despite the drop in cases this month, life won't return to normal for quite some time. Latest virus updates.

  • Amy Klobuchar shuts down Ron Johnson's conspiracy mongering at Capitol attack hearing

    On Tuesday, the former leaders of the Capitol police and other authorities tasked with protecting the Capitol building testified about the Jan. 6 attack, telling conflicting stories about what happened that day. One thing that clearly didn't happen was what Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) shared during his chance to question the law enforcement leaders: An account of the day published in the conservative publication Federalist, alleging those who broke into the Capitol were seemingly professional provocateurs and not the "working-class" people seen protesting outside early in the day. Ron Johnson is using his questioning time during the Capitol security hearing to promote a conspiracy theory that the January 6 insurrectionists weren't actually Trump supporters, but were "provocateurs" and "fake Trump protesters" pic.twitter.com/t72QkHDbaG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 23, 2021 That suggestion flew in the face of testimony from former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund, who said Tuesday that the attack was "pre-planned," and insurgents were "well equipped, coordinated, and prepared to carry out a violent insurrection at the United States Capitol." And when the hearing ended, Rules Committee Chair Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) made it clear that Johnson's allegations weren't correct. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) closes out the Capitol insurrection hearing with what appears to be a nod to Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI): “There is clear agreement that this was a planned insurrection, and I think *most* members here very firmly agree with that.” pic.twitter.com/dyfeBCBcvZ — The Recount (@therecount) February 23, 2021 At around the same time Johnson was sharing the conspiracy theory, federal prosecutors unsealed a case against a Capitol attacker who, in the weeks after the attack, had made clear left-wing provocateurs weren't behind it, HuffPost reports. Jose Padilla allegedly used online forums to detail his experiences at the insurrection, making it clear that "the guy breaking the windows weren't antifa," but rather "patriots." More stories from theweek.comRochester police who killed Daniel Prude during mental health crisis won't face chargesJustin Trudeau tells Biden 'U.S. leadership has been sorely missed over the past years'Democrats may drop $15 minimum wage from coronavirus relief because 2 senators oppose it

  • ‘Hard to watch insurrectionist question witnesses’: Twitter erupts over Hawley appearance at Capitol probe

    One account holder called for Mr Hawley to be ‘charged with sedition and locked up’

  • Taraji P. Henson says she was ‘gutted’ to take home just $40K for ‘Benjamin Button’

    On a recent podcast, Taraji P. Henson spoke up about what pay equity means as a Black woman in Hollywood. While a guest on the Ladies First with Laura Brown podcast, the star opened up about the unfair salary she earned after scoring a spot in 2008’s The Curious Case of Benjamin Button despite her white costars making big bucks, as reported by The Jasmine Brand. Meanwhile, her costars, Brad Pitt and Cate Blanchett were paid millions.

  • ‘Cult members only come out for the cult leader’: Lara said to be first Trump set for 2024 run – but can she win?

    The idea of Lara Trump as the future of the Republican Party has left many “never Trumpers” aghast

  • The first 'House Hunters' throuple opened up about losing work and friends over their relationship

    Geli, Lori, and Brian - co-parents to a 12- and 14-year-old - said they've received judgment from other parents and coworkers since their TV stint.

  • Chrissy Teigen begs Joe Biden to unfollow her on Twitter so she can get back to tweeting like herself

    Teigen was one of 13 people followed by the president's account on Twitter. The others include his wife, Dr. Biden, and Vice President Kamala Harris.

  • French actor Gerard Depardieu charged with rape

    French actor Gerard Depardieu has been charged for the alleged rape and sexual assault of a 22-year-old actress at his Paris mansion in 2018, it was reported on Tuesday. The Paris public prosecutor's office opened a preliminary investigation in the summer of 2018 into the allegations against Depardieu but it was subsequently dropped for lack of evidence. The inquiry resumed last summer and Depardieu, 72, was charged in December, a judicial source told AFP on Tuesday. Depardieu, France's most famous actor, is the latest high-profile figure to be charged for rape as movements against sexual abuse pick up pace in the country. The woman, a 22-year-old actress and dancer according to French media, accuses him of raping and assaulting her several times at his Paris mansion. She filed the complaint at a gendarmerie in Lambesc near Aix-en-Provence, southern France. Depardieu's lawyer, Herve Temime, told AFP that the actor, who is free but under judicial supervision, "completely rejects the accusations". He could not immediately be reached for comment. She reportedly claimed the events took place at the screen icon's "hôtel particulier" - town mansion - in Paris' central 6th arrondissement on August 7 and 13. According to a source close to the investigation, Depardieu is friends with the young woman's father and had "taken her under his wing", giving her tips on how to start her acting career. She studied in a school where he gave lessons. According to her agent, the actress has been "destroyed" by the saga. She reportedly alleged that he abused her during an "informal rehearsal" for a play. Her lawyer was not available for comment. Depardieu has appeared in around 170 films, including Jean de Florette, Green Card and Astérix et Obélix. He has had run-ins with the law in the past regarding drink driving. The charges come in the wake of a string of sexual abuse accusations against high-profile figures in France, including politicians, actors and intellectuals. Last week, a former French minister was sentenced and imprisoned for gang rape and sexual assault on an employee for the first time in modern French history. The past few months have seen the emergence of #MeTooInceste, #MeTooGay, under which survivors told their stories of abuse as children and gay people, respectively. Dozens of female students at prestigious French university Sciences Po have also shared stories of harassment, assault and rape under the hashtag #SciencesPorcs. A host of allegations were triggered by the publication of a book at the start of the year, La Familia Grande, in which author Camille Kouchner accused a top political expert and commentator, Olivier Duhamel, of sexually abusing a relative when he was a minor. Science Po director, Frédéric Mion, resigned over criticism of his handling of the scandal after it emerged he had been informed of the accusations against Mr Duhamel, a former head of the organisation that runs the university, in 2018. An investigation into rape accusations against interior minister Gerald Darmanin has also been reopened.

  • These are all the cruise lines that will require COVID-19 vaccinations for guests and crew

    Over the last month, several cruise lines have started requiring crew members or guests to receive the COVID-19 vaccine prior to sailing.

  • Tiger Woods car accident – latest: Golfer ‘fortunate’ to survive after crashing luxury Genesis SUV, police say - OLD

    Follow the latest updates below as sportsman hospitalised

  • For the first time, we have an audio recording from the surface of Mars - take a listen

    Microphones on NASA's Perseverance rover have recorded audio from Mars' Jezero Crater. You can hear the breeze.

  • ‘Zero respect’: Ted Cruz pictured scrolling through phone during harrowing opening testimony into Capitol riot

    Senator caused controversy last week after he flew to Mexico while a winter storm battered Texas

  • Shailene Woodley confirmed she's engaged to Aaron Rodgers and gave the first glimpse at her ring that could be worth $500,000

    Ajay Anad of diamond search engine Rare Carat told Insider that the ring seemingly features a diamond of 6 carats.

  • Ted Cruz on leaked Cancun trip texts: ‘Here’s a suggestion, just don’t be a------s’

    Cruz also made a joke about the Zodiac Killer.

  • ‘Heidi’s pretty p****ed’: Ted Cruz complains about friends who leaked his wife’s Cancun texts

    Cruz complained of politicised and nasty atmosphere and advised people not be ‘a**holes’