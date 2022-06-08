Murder charged in 2019 stabbing at FCC Terre Haute

Jun. 8—A federal grand jury on Tuesday indicted an inmate on a charge of first-degree murder in connection with a 2019 stabbing at the federal prison in Terre Haute.

Lawrence Taylor, 41, was an inmate at Federal Correctional Complex Terre Haute when he killed another individual on Jan. 12, 2019, by stabbing him in the neck, face, chest and elsewhere with a metal weapon, prosecutors said in a news release.

If convicted, Taylor faces a maximum penalty of life imprisonment. Taylor will make his initial court appearance in the Southern District of Indiana before a U.S. magistrate judge at a later date.

U.S. Attorney Zachary Myers announced the indictment. The FBI is investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney James M. Warden is prosecuting.

An automatic not guilty plea was entered on Taylor's behalf, and a trial date of Aug. 8 before Judge James R. Sweeney II was set, according to online court documents. A federal community defender is to be appointed.

Further information on the case, including the alleged victim's name, was not available from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Indiana on Tuesday afternoon, nor was the indictment itself publicly available Tuesday evening on the court's electronic system.