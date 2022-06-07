Murder charged in 2019 stabbing at FCC Terre Haute

Jun. 7—A federal grand jury today indicted an inmate on murder charges in connection with a January 2019 stabbing at the federal prison in Terre Haute.

Lawrence Taylor, 41, was an inmate at Federal Correctional Complex Terre Haute when he killed another individual on Jan. 12, 2019, by stabbing him in the neck, face, chest and elsewhere with a metal weapon, prosecutors said in a news release.

If convicted, Taylor faces a maximum penalty of life imprisonment. Taylor will make his initial court appearance in the Southern District of Indiana before a U.S. magistrate judge at a later date.

U.S. Attorney Zachary Myers announced the indictment. The FBI is investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney James M. Warden is prosecuting.