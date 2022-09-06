Murder charges against Olympia football player reveal new details in Orting man’s death

Murder charges filed Tuesday against two Olympia teenagers accused of killing a 51-year-old man in Orting revealed new details in a case that first drew public attention over one teen’s suspicious disappearance.

Charging documents allege that the boys, Gabriel Davies and Justin Jiwoon Yoon, both 16, broke into the Orting man’s house through a dog door while wearing gloves and dark clothes. Records state that Davies father told law enforcement that the teens were directed to steal something from the house by the victim’s “biker buddies,” who allegedly threatened to hurt them if they didn’t follow through.

Davies and Yoon were charged in Pierce County Superior Court with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree burglary and two counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

They were arraigned Tuesday afternoon, and Superior Court Judge James Orlando set bail at $1 million. The teenagers are expected to be prosecuted as adults.

The News Tribune does not typically name juveniles charged with crimes. In this case, the names are being published due to recent prior coverage of Davies’ disappearance as well as the seriousness of the alleged offenses.

Gabriel Davies, a 16-year-old Olympia High School football player, was charged with murder Tuesday in the death of an Orting man.

Davies drew public attention last week when he went missing while on his way to football practice. His vehicle was found — with some blood inside and smashed cell phone nearby — and a two-day search ensued. The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office led the effort with assistance from the FBI and other agencies.

Those worried about Davies’ return found relief after midnight Thursday, when the Sheriff’s Office announced he had been found. But the story soon took a turn. Earlier that day, a man was found dead with a gunshot wound in Orting. Davies and Yoon were arrested for the man’s killing the following night.

The victim and Davies’ knew one another, Pierce County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Sgt. Darren Moss told The News Tribune. According to previous reporting, additional property and court records from Pierce and Thurston counties tie the home where the killing occurred to a 51-year-old man with longstanding connections to Davies and his mother. All of them lived at the address for several years. The man and Davies’ mother were a couple, according to statements filed by both individuals in a long-running family law case.

Man found shot, stabbed

The victim, who has not been publicly identified, was found dead Thursday morning by Pierce County deputies conducting a welfare check at a home in the 21700 block of 190th Street East, about 5 miles east of Orting. Records state the man hadn’t shown up for his last four shifts at work.

The victim was found in the laundry room, with a “significant amount” of blood near his body and some splattered on the washing machine. Fire department personnel arrived and found a spent shell casing near his body, and a possible gunshot wound to the man’s temple, according to the declaration for determination of probable cause. Further investigation by a medical examiner found defects on the man’s stomach and chest believed to be stab wounds.

No firearm was found near the victim, but more shell casings and “numerous” gun cases and ammunition loading equipment were found around the house and in a detached garage. According to the probable cause document, a .45 caliber shell casing and a 9mm casing were found, indicating that two guns were possibly used. Two empty gun holsters were also found.

It was later determined that the defendants stole two firearms from the residence and disposed of them in Thurston County.

Investigators connect disappearance to killing

Investigator’s began connecting the man’s killing with Davies’ disappearance after detectives learned the man had previously been in a relationship with Davies’ mother. According to the probable cause document, detectives believed this was important information because Davies had been reported missing. Deputies contacted Thurston County detectives, who advised that Davies’ vehicle was recovered near Tenino with exterior damage and blood on the steering wheel.

A Thurston detective investigating the teen’s disappearance was contacted the father of Davies’ friend, Justin Yoon, records state. The father claimed to have information about a crime in which Davies was involved.

As part of the missing person investigation, a detective spoke with members of Davies’ family, who said he and Yoon had gone camping at Panther Lake in Mason County Aug. 27-28. In Davies’ room at his home, detectives found a single 9mm shell casing, but it was not collected. According to the document, the victim’s death was unknown to any police agency at that point.

Davies’ was found at about 10 p.m. Sept. 1, about three miles from where his vehicle had been found abandoned. Records state that he wasn’t wearing a shirt or shoes, but he didn’t have any injuries that would have indicated he had been walking through the woods for the 36 hours he was missing.

“Davies initially told a detective that he could not remember what had happened to him, or where he had been during his disappearance,” prosecutors wrote in the charging document. “He later stated that he could not say what had happened to him because people were going to hurt him.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.